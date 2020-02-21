BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fitbit, Slack, TrueCar, EyePoint

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity stalled in February, and a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. .N

At 10:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.82% at 28,980.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.85% at 3,344.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.16% at 9,637.822. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Deere & Co <DE.N>, up 6.9 % ** Pinnacle West Capital Corp <PNW.N>, up 3.1 % ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 2.5 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 5.3 % ** Consolidated Edison Inc <ED.N>, down 5.1 % ** Teleflex Inc <TFX.N>, down 4.5 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eldorado Gold Corp <EGO.N>, up 24 % ** Ducommun Inc <DCO.N>, up 20 % ** Venator Materials Plc <VNTR.N>, up 12 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, down 20.6 % ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, down 19.5 % ** Cheetah Mobile Inc <CMCM.N>, down 16.7 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 100 % ** Celldex Therapeutics Inc <CLDX.O>, up 33.5 % ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc <AVDL.O>, up 26.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Appian Corp <APPN.O>, down 20.1 % ** Conduent Inc <CNDT.O>, down 18.9 % ** ARCA Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, down 18.2 %

** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on report of deal with Uber ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: down 16.0%

BUZZ-Slumps after downbeat revenue outlook ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat forecast, bigger Q4 loss ** Teck Resources Ltd TECK.N: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Falls as outlook, Q4 results disappoint ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Down after surprise quarterly loss ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: down 25.4%

BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted stock offering ** Harsco Corp HSC.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Down on disappointing outlook ** Envestnet Inc ENV.N: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat outlook as Yodlee unit weighs ** BJ's Restaurants Inc BJRI.O: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Slides on lackluster earnings, Stifel downgrade ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 2.5%

** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 3.0% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 3.4% ** Devon energy Corp DVN.N: down 5.3% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: down 2.3% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.6%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.5% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 4.6% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 6.7% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 5.0% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.7% ** Helmerich And Payne Inc HP.N: down 3.7% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 4.4% ** ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Energy companies fall on renewed coronavirus uncertainty ** Colfax Corp CFX.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on earnings beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.11%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.47%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.15%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.90%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.44%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.56%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.86%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.99%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.22%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.08%

