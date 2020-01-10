BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fitbit, L Brands, Luckin Coffee, Monster Beverage, Infosys

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks hovered near all-time highs on Friday, as easing Middle East tensions and gains in popular technology stocks offset concerns about slower-than-expected December jobs growth in the United States. .N

At 13:34 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.15% at 28,914.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.05% at 3,276.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.07% at 9,209.655. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.OQ>, up 6.2% ** Rollins Inc <ROL.N>, up 3.7% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N>, down 3.2% ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 2.4% ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.OQ>, down 2.3% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, up 15.1% ** Synnex Corp <SNX.N>, up 13.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp <SIX.N>, down 18.8% ** Quintana Energy Services Inc <QES.N>, down 13.5% ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, up 236.4% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 40.3% ** Origin Agritech Ltd <SEED.O>, up 35% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc <PTLA.O>, down 40% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, down 21.4% ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc MTNB.N: down 21.3% BUZZ-Matinas BioPharma drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-Falls after margin pressure prompts PT cuts ** Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: down 14.9% BUZZ-Falls as discounting by rivals prompts forecast cut ** KB Home KBH.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Falls as Q4 revenue misses on lower home prices ** Jason Industries Inc JASN.O: down 12.9% BUZZ-Falls on Nasdaq de-listing notice ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 13.1% BUZZ-Synnex gains on plans to separate into two publicly listed cos, upbeat Q4 results ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: down 5.8% BUZZ-Slides after denying reports of sale process ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 1.6% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks: Mizuho raises rating on 5G handset outlook ** Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Raymond James cuts rating, raises PT ** Infosys Ltd INFY.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-U.S. shares hit three-month high on Q3 profit beat ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 14.6% BUZZ-Jumps on positive trial results of arthritis drug ** VOXX International Corp VOXX.O: down 4.2% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 report ** Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O: up 2.9% BUZZ-Monster Beverage remains a favored growth idea - analysts ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Falls as Piper Sandler downgrades on 'notable' risks ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O: down 40.0% BUZZ-Plunges after disappointing Q4 earnings ** Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP.N: down 9.2% BUZZ-Kimbell Royalty Partners slides on public offering ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 40.3% BUZZ-Surges on receiving all-cash buyout proposal ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Rises on positive data in herpes virus vaccine trials ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Street View: Blueprint Medicines cancer drug has compelling clinical profile ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Dermira rises after Eli Lilly agrees to buy for $1.1 bln ** CounterPath Corp CPAH.O: up 236.4% BUZZ-Set for best day in over 2 years on deal with Honeywell ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 18.8% BUZZ-Six Flags eyes worst day ever on China woes ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-Jumps after depression treatment shows promise in early-stage study ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 24.0%

BUZZ-Up on expanded cancer treatment deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Luckin Coffee taking a break after co prices upsized stock offering ** WD-40 Co WDFC.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls after Q1 results disappoint ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Shares up on addition to Citi's "catalyst watch list" ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat prelim Q4 revenue ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Sinks on discounted public offering ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Split more likely than not - analysts ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE.O: up 30.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day after successful gene therapy trial ** Venus Concept Inc VERO.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-'Rising player in aesthetic laser dermatology' -Oppenheimer ** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX.O: down 10.4%

BUZZ-Turning Point Therapeutics drops after co announces management transition ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Spirit AeroSystems falls on plans to cut over 20% of workforce in Kansas ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $8.75 mln opioid settlement with Oklahoma ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: up 18.2%

BUZZ-Rises after $120 mln funding deal with SFJ Pharma ** Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on distribution agreement with Swiss skincare co ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Down after U.S. opens probe into wearable devices ** Cryoport Inc CYRX.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Cryoport gets cold shoulder after outlook

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.34%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.43%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.18%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.83%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.37%

