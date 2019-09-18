BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, Titan Pharma, CannTrust Holdings, SPI Energy

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx's profit warning, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates in what has been a rocky week for global markets. .N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.07% at 27,096. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.11% at 3,002.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.13% at 7,880.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Gardner Denver Holdings Inc <GDI.N>, up 8.0% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, up 6.0% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 6.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, down 10.6% ** Canntrst Hld Inc <CTST.N>, down 8.5% ** Seadril <SDRL.N>, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, up 77.4% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTNP.O>, up 26.6% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 13.4% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Destination Maternity Corp <DEST.O>, down 18.2% ** ZK International Group Co Ltd <ZKIN.O>, down 12.3% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after forecast, profit miss BUZZ-Street View: Fedex's disappointing forecast a reality check ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops after weak forecast, PT cuts ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $350 mln capital raise ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street chewing over concerns after bigger-than-expected loss ** DAVIDsTEA Inc DTEA.O: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on smaller quarterly loss ** Alta Mesa Resources Inc AMR.O: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Penny stock Alta Mesa tumbles on delisting notice ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains as company set to join S&P 500 ** NewLink Genetics Corp NLNK.O: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review to Ebola vaccine ** Translate Bio Inc TBIO.O: down 7.2% premarket ** ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Translate Bio, Acadia Pharma slip after stock deals ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after regulator suspends licence ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: down 2.4% premarket ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-The noose tightens for opioid makers: Stay wary of Endo, Amneal, RBC says ** SPI Energy Co SPI.O: up 77.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on launching hemp and CBD business ** SINTX Technologies SINT.O: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after Steven Chao takes majority stake ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after encouraging update on diabetes treatment ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on five-year plan, hydrogen supply deal ** Onconova Therapeutics ONTX.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan starts Zynga with 'neutral' ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: up 26.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on funding for opioid addiction drug

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.