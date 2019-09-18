BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, Titan Pharma, CannTrust Holdings, SPI Energy

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx's profit warning, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates in what has been a rocky week for global markets. .N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.07% at 27,096. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.11% at 3,002.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.13% at 7,880.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Gardner Denver Holdings Inc <GDI.N>, up 8.0% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, up 6.0% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 6.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, down 10.6% ** Canntrst Hld Inc <CTST.N>, down 8.5% ** Seadril <SDRL.N>, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, up 77.4% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTNP.O>, up 26.6% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 13.4% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Destination Maternity Corp <DEST.O>, down 18.2% ** ZK International Group Co Ltd <ZKIN.O>, down 12.3% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after forecast, profit miss BUZZ-Street View: Fedex's disappointing forecast a reality check ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops after weak forecast, PT cuts ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $350 mln capital raise ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street chewing over concerns after bigger-than-expected loss ** DAVIDsTEA Inc DTEA.O: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on smaller quarterly loss ** Alta Mesa Resources Inc AMR.O: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Penny stock Alta Mesa tumbles on delisting notice ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains as company set to join S&P 500 ** NewLink Genetics Corp NLNK.O: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review to Ebola vaccine ** Translate Bio Inc TBIO.O: down 7.2% premarket ** ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Translate Bio, Acadia Pharma slip after stock deals ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after regulator suspends licence ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: down 2.4% premarket ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-The noose tightens for opioid makers: Stay wary of Endo, Amneal, RBC says ** SPI Energy Co SPI.O: up 77.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on launching hemp and CBD business ** SINTX Technologies SINT.O: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after Steven Chao takes majority stake ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after encouraging update on diabetes treatment ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on five-year plan, hydrogen supply deal ** Onconova Therapeutics ONTX.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan starts Zynga with 'neutral' ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: up 26.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on funding for opioid addiction drug

