BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, Steelcase, Solid Biosciences, PG&E

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended a record rally on Wednesday, even as FedEx limited gains after cutting its annual profit forecast for the second time this year. .N

At 1025 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.08% at 28,290.84. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,193.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.09% at 8,831.702. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Leidos Holdings Inc <LDOS.N>, up 4.7% ** Cintas Corp <CTAS.O>, up 4.5% ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, down 9.3% ** Archer-Daniels Midland Co <ADM.N>, down 2.6% ** Transdigm Group Inc <TDG.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, up 18.5% ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 17.7% ** CorMedix Inc <CRMD.N>, up 14.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, down 9.3% ** Toro Co <TTC.N>, down 8.5% ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIRM.O>, up 35% ** Syros Pharmctcls <SYRS.O>, up 21.2% ** TSR Inc <TSRI.O>, up 21% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, down 25.9% ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, down 11.7% ** Qiwi PLC <QIWI.O>, down 11.7% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 9.3% ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-FedEx tumbles after weak quarterly report and forecast BUZZ-Street View: The worst may be behind for FedEx ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-U.S. judge approves $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims, shares jump ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: down 11.3% BUZZ-Down after discontinuing trials to treat types of cancer ** iFresh Inc IFMK.O: up 11.2% BUZZ- Soars on deal with CEO ** Steelcase SCS.N: up 18.5% BUZZ-Rises on strong quarterly results ** Zafgen Inc ZFGN.O: down 21.6% BUZZ-Zafgen jumps on merger agreement with Chondrial Therapeutics ** Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS.O: up 21.2% BUZZ-Up on partnership with Global Blood Therapeutics ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Gains after profit tops estimates ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Up as Rosenblatt starts coverage with "buy" rating ** Homology Medicines Inc FIXX.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Plunges as investors question genetic disorder drug effectiveness ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Up on sale of group benefits insurance unit to New York Life ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Up on $770 mln sale of Barnett shale assets ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Falls as BMO downgrades to "market perform" ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 2.1% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 2.8% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-All in: Macau casino stocks rise as China to raise yuan transfer limit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up on report of likely price cut in China-built Model 3 ** Eli Lilly And Co LLY.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Up as Morgan Stanley raises rating to 'overweight'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.58%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.04%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.33%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.42%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.29%

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.