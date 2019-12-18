US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, PG&E, General Mills

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday as investors paused after Wall Street's record-setting spree, while FedEx eyed its worst day since September after cutting its annual profit forecast for the second time this year. .N

At 7:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 28,296. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.04% at 3,193.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.08% at 8,582.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 13.7% ** Mosaic Acquisition Corp <MOSC.N>, up 8.7% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, down 7.4% ** Unit Corp <UNT.N>, down 7% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, up 29.2% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 23.5% ** iFresh Inc <IFMK.O>, up 16.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Homology Medicines Inc <FIXX.O>, down 18.6% ** Aduro Biotech Inc <ADRO.O>, down 14.8% ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, down 10.2% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 7.4% premarket ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-FedEx tumbles after weak quarterly report and forecast BUZZ-Street View: The worst may be behind for FedEx ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 13.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. judge approves $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims, shares jump ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: down 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Down after discontinuing trials to treat types of cancer ** iFresh Inc IFMK.O: up 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal with CEO ** Steelcase SCS.N: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong quarterly results ** Zafgen Inc ZFGN.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on merger agreement with Chondrial Therapeutics ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 29.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from gene therapy trial ** Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS.O: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on partnership with Global Blood Therapeutics ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains after profit tops estimates

(Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular