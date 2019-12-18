BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, PG&E, General Mills

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday as investors paused after Wall Street's record-setting spree, while FedEx eyed its worst day since September after cutting its annual profit forecast for the second time this year. .N

At 7:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 28,296. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.04% at 3,193.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.08% at 8,582.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 13.7% ** Mosaic Acquisition Corp <MOSC.N>, up 8.7% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, down 7.4% ** Unit Corp <UNT.N>, down 7% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, up 29.2% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 23.5% ** iFresh Inc <IFMK.O>, up 16.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Homology Medicines Inc <FIXX.O>, down 18.6% ** Aduro Biotech Inc <ADRO.O>, down 14.8% ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, down 10.2% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 7.4% premarket ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-FedEx tumbles after weak quarterly report and forecast BUZZ-Street View: The worst may be behind for FedEx ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 13.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. judge approves $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims, shares jump ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: down 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Down after discontinuing trials to treat types of cancer ** iFresh Inc IFMK.O: up 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal with CEO ** Steelcase SCS.N: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong quarterly results ** Zafgen Inc ZFGN.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on merger agreement with Chondrial Therapeutics ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 29.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from gene therapy trial ** Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS.O: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on partnership with Global Blood Therapeutics ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains after profit tops estimates

(Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.