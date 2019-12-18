BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, PG&E, Cigna, Halliburton

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks were set to open flat on Wednesday as Wall Street's record-setting rally ran out of steam, while FedEx eyed its worst day since September after cutting its annual profit forecast for the second time this year..N

At 9:05 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.04% at 28,288. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.05% at 3,193.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.08% at 8,583.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** PG&E Corp <PCG>N>, up 11.5% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 8.9% ** Mosaic Acquisition Corp <MOSC.N>, up 8.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fedex Corp <FDX.N>, down 7.3% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust<ROYT.N>, down 6.8% ** Fiverr International Ltd <FVRR.N>, down 6.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Estre Ambiental Equity Warrants Exp 25 Sep 2020 <ESTRW.O>, up 203.0% ** Cemtrex Equity Warrants Series 1 Exp 12th Feb 2022 <CETXW.O>, up 104.1% ** YayYo Inc <YAYO.O>, up 38.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Zafgen Inc <ZFGN.O>, down 15.6% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, down 13.7% ** Homology Medicines Inc <FIXX.O>, down 12.9% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 7.3% premarket ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-FedEx tumbles after weak quarterly report and forecast BUZZ-Street View: The worst may be behind for FedEx ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 11.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. judge approves $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims, shares jump ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Down after discontinuing trials to treat types of cancer ** iFresh Inc IFMK.O: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal with CEO ** Steelcase SCS.N: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong quarterly results ** Zafgen Inc ZFGN.O: down 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Zafgen jumps on merger agreement with Chondrial Therapeutics ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 16.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from gene therapy trial ** Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS.O: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on partnership with Global Blood Therapeutics ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains after profit tops estimates ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as Rosenblatt starts coverage with "buy" rating ** Homology Medicines Inc FIXX.O: down 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as investors question genetic disorder drug effectiveness ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on sale of group benefits insurance unit to New York Life ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on $770 mln sale of Barnett shale assets ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as BMO downgrades to "market perform"

(Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.