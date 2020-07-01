BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, Inovio Pharma, YRC Worldwide

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as rising hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine reversed premarket losses, overshadowing fears of another round of lockdowns following a record surge in coronavirus cases in the United States. .N

At 10:57a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.10% at 25,838.2. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.56% at 3,117.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.52% at 10,110.72. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, up 13.8% ** Constellation Brands, Inc <STZ.N>, up 7.6% ** United Parcel Service, Inc <UPS.N>, up 5.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, down 3.9% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, down 3.7% ** Lincoln National Corp <LNC.N>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Innovator Nasdaq 100 Power Buffer ETF <NJUL.N>, up 63.2% ** MOGU Inc <MOGU.N>, up 15.6% ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_ph.N>, down 16.8% ** Credit Sussie VelocityShare 3X Natural Gas ETN <UGAZ.N>, down 11.5% ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MYOS RENS Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, up 238.5% ** YRC Worldwide Inc <YRCW.O>, up 61.1% ** Draftkings Equity Warrants <DKNGW.O>, up 50.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 36.2% ** Blink Charging Equity Warrant <BLNKW.O>, down 23.5% ** BioHiTech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, down 19.9% ** Chiasma Inc CHMA.O: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Falls as biopharma co seeks equity ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Down after Q1 miss as orders decline amid pandemic ** UniFirst Corp UNF.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Slumps after Q3 profit miss ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Pfizer and BioNTech's trial data drags down rivals in COVID-19 vaccine race [nL4N2E83JR} BUZZ-Pfizer: Up after COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial ** Qualigen Therapeutics Inc QLGN.O: up 37.3%

BUZZ-Soars on plans to start sale of COVID-19 antibody test in July ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 3.5% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.3% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.5% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 1.9% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 2.3% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 2.2% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 2.0% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 3.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines, hotel and cruise stocks rise on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 8.5% BUZZ-Beyond Meat to launch retail sales of patties in China, shares jump ** Denny's Corp DENN.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Denny's drops on stock offering plans ** Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO.O: up 28.9% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from liver disease treatment study ** Travelcenters of America Inc TA.O: down 10.9% BUZZ-Tumbles on stock offering ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 37.8% BUZZ-Surges after launch of COVID-19 test in U.S. ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.N: up 7.2% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy', expects spending curbs ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: up 7.7% BUZZ-Gains on first-quarter profit beat ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Jumps on new drug application acceptance ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 13.9% BUZZ-Higher as results beat on pandemic-fueled shipments surge BUZZ-Street View: FedEx benefits from e-commerce growth amid challenges ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 15.9% BUZZ-Extends fall as brokerages downgrade ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: up 5.3% BUZZ-Rises on improving occupancy, reduced cash burn forecast ** Exela Technologies Inc XELA.O: down 18.7% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat revenue forecast ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: up 61.1% BUZZ-Surges on credit lifeline from U.S. Treasury ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd TRPX.O: down 48.4% BUZZ-Drops on Nasdaq delisting notice

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.47%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.42%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.21%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.25%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.14%

