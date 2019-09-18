BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, Adobe, Netflix, Overstock.com

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks came under pressure on Wednesday as investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and clues about its future monetary policy, while a profit warning by FedEx weighed on sentiment..N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.28% at 27,035.57. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.33% at 2,995.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.53% at 8,142.718. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** KLA Corp KLAC.O, up 2% ** Dominion Energy Inc D.N, up 1.8% ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 1.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fedex Corp FDX.N, down 13.8% ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O, down 4.1% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O, down 3.6% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Envista Holdings Corp NVST.N, up 25.6% ** China Distance Education Holdings Limited DL.N, up 8.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, down 49% ** CARBO Ceramics Inc CRR.N, down 14% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N, down 13.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** IGM Biosciences IGMS.O, up 43.4% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, up 42.6% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O, up 17.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc WINS.O, down 31.2% ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O, down 21.1% ** Adesto Technologies Corp IOTS.O, down 15.2% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 13.8% ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-FedEx eyes worst day in a decade after profit warning, brokerage downgrades BUZZ-Street View: Fedex's disappointing forecast a reality check ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Drops after weak forecast, PT cuts ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: down 12.4% BUZZ-Drops on $350 mln capital raise ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Street chewing over concerns after bigger-than-expected loss ** DavidsTea Inc DTEA.O: up 14.7% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller quarterly loss ** Alta Mesa Resources Inc AMR.O: down 28.8% BUZZ-Penny stock Alta Mesa tumbles on delisting notice ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Gains as company set to join S&P 500 ** NewLink Genetics Corp NLNK.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review to Ebola vaccine ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: down 8.5% BUZZ-Drops on planned stock offering ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 7.8% Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: down 4.9% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: down 2.2% ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: down 1.5% ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-The noose tightens for opioid makers: Stay wary of Endo, Amneal, RBC says ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-KeyBanc downgrades on balanced risk-reward ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Falls on Q1 sales miss ** SPI Energy Co SPI.O: up 42.6% BUZZ-Jumps on launching hemp and CBD business ** SINTX Technologies SINT.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Jumps after Steven Chao takes majority stake ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Rises on five-year plan, hydrogen supply deal ** Onconova Therapeutics ONTX.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Jumps as co cancels proposed stock offering ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: up 14.4% BUZZ-Surges on funding for opioid addiction drug ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 12.6% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Roku, Netflix fall on Comcast's streaming media set top box offer ** NextDecade Corp NEXT.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Up after MoU with Enbridge on Rio Bravo pipeline ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: down 21.1% BUZZ-Sinks on trial data of lead drug in epilepsy patients ** Steel Dynamics Inc STLD.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Disappointing Q3 profit forecast hits shares ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 2.7% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 3.2% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 1.1% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.8% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.3% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 0.8% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: down 2.8% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 2.4% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: down 0.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.8% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.9% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as crude extends decline after Saudi pledge to restore lost output ** Adesto Technologies Corp IOTS.O: down 15.2% BUZZ-Slides ahead of planned convertible debt offering ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Falls on postponing record date for upcoming dividend ** Philip Morris International PM.N: down 1.0% ** Altria Group MO.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Philip Morris, Altria slip after India bans e-cigarettes ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-D.A. Davidson says Abercrombie & Fitch turnaround will take time ** Envista Holdings Corp NVST.N: up 25.6% BUZZ-Danaher dental spinout Envista pops 17% in market debut ** IGM Biosciences Inc IGMS.O: up 43.4% BUZZ-Rises in U.S. market debut ** NeoPhotonics Corp NPTN.N: down 10.7% BUZZ-B. Riley downgrades on valuation concerns, Huawei uncertainty

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.39%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.87%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.25%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.16%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.72%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.44%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.01%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.55%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.