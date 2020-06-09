BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fate Therapeutics, Tiffany, MoneyGram

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes fell on Tuesday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the third straight session as investors eyed this week's Federal Reserve meeting for signs on how it views a restarting economy. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.89% at 27,325.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.68% at 3,210.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.24% at 9,948.739. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices <AMD.OQ>, up 4.5% ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRTX.OQ>, up 3.3% ** Facebook Inc <FB.O>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 10.8% ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, down 10.1% ** Marathon Oil <MRO.N>, down 9.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** MicroSectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, up 17.3% ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, up 13.3% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, up 12.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tupperware Brands <TUP.N>, down 20.4% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, down 19.5% ** Tenneco <TEN.N>, down 19% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 423.4% ** Liberty Trpadvisor Holdings <LTRPB.O>, up 111.4% ** Nebula Acquisition Corp <NEBUU.O>, up 76.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fossil Group Inc <FOSL.O>, down 27% ** Piedmont Lithium <PLL.O>, down 22.3% ** Genius Brands International <GNUS.O>, down 19% ** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 10.4%

BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on valuation concerns ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Cowen & Co increases PT on higher sector valuation ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 8.1% ** Whiting Petroleum corp WLL.N: down 19.5%

BUZZ-Back to earth: Hertz, Whiting, Chesapeake ** Boxlight corp BOXL.O: down 18.9%

BUZZ-Plunges on discounted, dilutive share sale offer ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT, upgrades on strong e-commerce growth ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Berenberg downgrades to "hold" as execution, cost-cut strategy not clear ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises as reopened stores outperform retailer's expectations ** Aqua Metals Inc AQMS.O: up 17.5%

BUZZ-Shines as CEO raises stake in company ** Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Falls on $282 mln stock offer ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 0.5% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on Uber, Lyft as demand improves ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Falls as California caps attendance at cinemas ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: up 30.6%

BUZZ-Soars on Q1 revenue jump, smaller loss ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT on reports of possible M&A ** Spirit Realty Capital Inc SRC.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Drops on 8 mln share offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Pares losses on billionaire investor's comment ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Post-pandemic challenges remain for Aimmune peanut allergy therapy ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as device rapidly detects bacterial infection in COVID-19 patients ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O: up 423.4%

BUZZ-Up on plans to start mid-stage studies testing diarrhea drug ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 sales miss, announces hundreds of store closures ** Ceridian HCM Holding Inc CDAY.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-HR software firm falls from record high as sponsor, CEO sell shares ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Biopharma Cerecor falls on $33 mln equity raise ** Genasys Inc GNSS.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $1.9 mln follow-on order from U.S. Army ** Immunic Inc IMUX.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Up on FDA approval for trial of COVID-19 treatment ** MoneyGram International MGI.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Gains as digital transactions jump over two-fold in May ** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises as growth hormone deficiency drug meets main goal in Japanese study ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Says it's in compliance with debt covenants, shares rise ** RealReal Inc REAL.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on recovery signals ** Fate Therapeutics FATE.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Surges on upsized equity raise; JNJ to buy shares ** MarketAxess MKTX.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises as Credit Suisse raises PT, EPS estimate ** Occidental Petroleum corp OXY.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-BofA upgrades to 'buy' on oil price rebound, co's cash-saving plans ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Stephens hikes PT after co expects to generate 70% of adj EPS in H1

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.27%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.06%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.84%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.50%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.62%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.90%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.00%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.38%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

