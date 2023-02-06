BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fat Brands, Spotify, Uber Tech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: https://refini.tv/3LI4BU7

The Morning News Call newsletter: https://refini.tv/3dKUyB8

U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Monday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on when the central bank would start cutting interest rates. .N

At 13:31 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 33,880.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.64% at 4,110.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.95% at 11,892.525. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N, up 20% ** Humana Inc HUM.N, up 2.9% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** VF Corp VFC.N, down 5.6% ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N, down 5% ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N, down 4.7% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd LANV.N, up 13.2% ** Life Storage Inc LSI.N, up 12.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N, down 12.3% ** Nerdy Inc NRDY.N, down 10.8% ** Gaotu Techedu Inc GOTU.N, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Secoo Holding Ltd SECO.O, up 126.2% ** Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc CDIO.O, up 100% ** Kalera Plc KAL.O, up 40.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ReShape Lifesciences Inc RSLS.O, down 57.9% ** PONO Capital Corp AWIN.O, down 48.4% ** Semler Scientific Inc SMLR.O, down 37.3% ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: up 20.0% BUZZ - Jumps on report of buyout interest from Danaher

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.1% BUZZ - Rises as Musk found not guilty in case over 'take-private' tweet

** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 4.7% BUZZ - Falls as doubts emerge over Newcrest bid

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 0.6%

** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 1.8%

** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.7%

** Gaotu Techedu Inc GOTU.N: down 10.2% BUZZ - China ADRs slip on strained U.S.-China ties over suspected spy balloon

** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N: down 2.7% BUZZ - Falls, co to cut about 6,650 jobs amid PC slump

** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 3.8% BUZZ - Slumps on switching Q4 forecast to a loss

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 1.1% BUZZ - Falls after top analyst downgrades stock ahead of earnings

** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: up 0.7%

** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N: up 2.1% BUZZ - Credit Suisse positive on aerospace, defense sector over strong outlook

** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: down 4.7% BUZZ - Falls after Q1 results miss estimates

** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 9.9% BUZZ - Up after selling constipation drug rights to clear debt

** Corsair Gaming Inc CRSR.O: down 4.2% BUZZ - Wedbush bearish on Corsair Gaming in near-term, downgrades to 'neutral'

** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: down 2.2% BUZZ - Falls as KeyBanc downgrades to 'sector weight' on slower cloud spending

** RH RH.N: down 7.1% BUZZ - Falls after EPS restatement due to calculation error

** Context Therapeutics Inc CNTX.O: up 6.4% BUZZ - Up on uterus cancer drug trial data

** Acutus Medical Inc AFIB.O: up 2.5% BUZZ - Rises as heart device shows promise in study

** Durect Corp DRRX.O: down 8.0% BUZZ - Falls on raising going concern doubts

** Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG.O: up 15.9% BUZZ - Rises on buying more print, digital media assets through JV

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 0.4% BUZZ - Gains on KeyBanc rating upgrade

** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc CORR.N: down 13.0% BUZZ - Falls on suspending dividend payments ** ReShape Lifesciences Inc RSLS.O: down 57.9%

BUZZ - Plunges on deep-discounted equity offering

** IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ - Rises on Q4 profit beat

** Carlyle Group Inc CG.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ - Drops in weak market after naming new CEO

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ - Top buyers cut spending on chips last year - Gartner

** Energizer Holdings Inc ENR.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ - Falls on Q1 earnings miss

** Viridian Therapeutics Inc VRDN.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ - Falls on CEO transition

** Canoo Inc GOEV.O: down 11.6%

BUZZ - Skids on direct stock deal

** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ - Falls as Raymond James cuts rating on branded checkout weakness

** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ - Gains ahead of Q4 results

** C3.ai Inc AI.N: up 2.7%

** BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI.N: up 7.7%

** SoundHound AI SOUN.O: up 22.0%

BUZZ - AI stocks draw retail attention, shares jump

** Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc OPNT.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ - Rises as waiting period for Indivior deal expires

** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ - Gains as Wells Fargo upgrades rating, raises PT

** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ - Jumps on adding 362 more store to development pipeline

** Omeros Corp OMER.O: up 35.9%

BUZZ - Gains on $200 mln milestone payment from Rayner Surgical

** Hayward Holdings Inc HAYW.N: down 3.9%

** Pool Corp POOL.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ - Pool equipment suppliers plunge as Stifel moves to sidelines

** Seagen Inc SGEN.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ - SVB Securities cuts Seagen's rating on duration concerns of cancer drug

** SenesTech Inc SNES.O: up 11.6%

BUZZ - Rises on general use approval of rat contraceptive in New York state

** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ - Down after CEO sells about $25 mln worth of shares

** Black Stone Minerals LP BSM.N: down 1.6%

** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: down 4.9%

** Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N: down 5.0%

** Coterra Energy Inc CTRA.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ - Raymond James downgrades U.S. natgas cos on bearish sector outlook

** Mesa Laboratories Inc MLAB.O: down 6.5%

BUZZ - Down on lower-than-estimated Q3 earnings

** Alvotech SA ALVO.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ - Up on deal to commercialize Novartis' biosimilar asthma drug

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.4%

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.1%

** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: down 0.9%

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ - Energy firms fall on firmer dollar, recession woes

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 0.6%

** Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N: down 1.5%

** Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.N: down 1.3%

** BHP Group Ltd BHP.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ - Copper miners fall on demand worries, stronger dollar

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ - Gains as Wedbush expects 'next gear of growth' in 2023

** Timken Co TKR.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ - Shares eye worst day in two years after 'light' FY23 sales forecast

** New Fortress Energy Inc NFE.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ - Sells stake in Hilli LNG facility, shares fall

** Daseke Inc DSKE.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ - Jumps on upbeat Q4 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.27%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.01%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.57%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.29%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.25%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.16%

(Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru)

((AnneFlorentyna.GnanarajaSekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.