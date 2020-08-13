BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fat Brands, Scienjoy Holdings, Cisco Systems

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow index turned positive on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since March. .N

At 8:44 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.08% at 27,888. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.12% at 3,374, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.61% at 11,193.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW.N>, up 31.1% ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, up 18.2% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 17.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fly Leasing Ltd <FLY.N>, down 19.6% ** Aegon N.V. <AEG.N>, down 13% ** SandRidge Energy Inc <SD.N>, down 11.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fat Brands Equity Warrants <FATBW.O>, up 224.1% ** Fat Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 197.2% ** Scienjoy Holding Corp <SJ.O>, up 57.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ameri Holdings Equity Warrants <AMRHW.O>, down 55.2% ** Newgioco Group Inc <NWGI.O>, down 23.2% ** Kitov Pharma <KTOV.O>, down 21.3% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Court ruling could make Lyft's recovery ride bumpy ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains after July sales rise 6% boosted by healthcare unit ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: down 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing stock deal ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 197.2% premarket BUZZ-Stock more than triples on deal to buy Johnny Rockets chain ** Scienjoy Holdings Corp SJ.O: up 57% premarket BUZZ-Scienjoy to acquire live streaming platform BeeLive; shares jump ** GFL Environmental Inc GFL.N: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Back-to-back deals lead to meaningful growth in U.S. footprint - RBC ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Down on report Apple plans subscription for virtual fitness classes ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on quarterly sales beat ** Qiagen QGEN.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Up as Thermo Fisher terminates buyout deal ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-AMC Entertainment to reopen U.S. movie theaters, shares rise ** Diamond S Shipping Inc DSSI.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Climbs as co swings to Q2 profit ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal to provide COVID-19 tests to healthcare group

