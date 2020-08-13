US Markets
BW

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fat Brands, Scienjoy Holdings, Cisco Systems

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow index turned positive on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since March. .N

At 8:44 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.08% at 27,888. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.12% at 3,374, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.61% at 11,193.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW.N>, up 31.1% ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, up 18.2% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 17.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fly Leasing Ltd <FLY.N>, down 19.6% ** Aegon N.V. <AEG.N>, down 13% ** SandRidge Energy Inc <SD.N>, down 11.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fat Brands Equity Warrants <FATBW.O>, up 224.1% ** Fat Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 197.2% ** Scienjoy Holding Corp <SJ.O>, up 57.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ameri Holdings Equity Warrants <AMRHW.O>, down 55.2% ** Newgioco Group Inc <NWGI.O>, down 23.2% ** Kitov Pharma <KTOV.O>, down 21.3% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Court ruling could make Lyft's recovery ride bumpy ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains after July sales rise 6% boosted by healthcare unit ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: down 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing stock deal ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 197.2% premarket BUZZ-Stock more than triples on deal to buy Johnny Rockets chain ** Scienjoy Holdings Corp SJ.O: up 57% premarket BUZZ-Scienjoy to acquire live streaming platform BeeLive; shares jump ** GFL Environmental Inc GFL.N: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Back-to-back deals lead to meaningful growth in U.S. footprint - RBC ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Down on report Apple plans subscription for virtual fitness classes ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on quarterly sales beat ** Qiagen QGEN.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Up as Thermo Fisher terminates buyout deal ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-AMC Entertainment to reopen U.S. movie theaters, shares rise ** Diamond S Shipping Inc DSSI.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Climbs as co swings to Q2 profit ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal to provide COVID-19 tests to healthcare group

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BW RVLV CHU FLY AEG SD FATBW FAT SJ AMRHW NWGI KTOV LYFT MMM ADVM PTON TPR QGEN AMC DSSI BIOC NDX SPX FCCG CSCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular