BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fat Brands, Scienjoy Holdings, Adverum Biotech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Nasdaq Composite rose on Thursday as Apple inched toward $2 trillion in market capitalization, while the S&P 500 and Dow indexes were flat with data signaling a faltering labor market recovery. .N

At 10:35 a.m ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.20% at 27,920.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,380.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.76% at 11,095.747. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, up 4.4% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.O>, up 4% ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cisco Systems, Inc <CSCO.O>, down 11.6% ** Micron Tech <MU.O>, down 4.1% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, up 108.2% ** India Globalization Capital, Inc <IGC.N>, up 30.2% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 19.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aegon N.V. <AEG.N>, down 12.9% ** ProShares UltraShort Silver <ZSL.N>, down 11.2% ** Community Health Systems Inc <CYH.N>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Fat Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 134.4% ** Fat Brand Equity Warrants <FATBW.O>, up 130.6% ** GrowGeneration Corp <GRWG.O>, up 31.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Newgioco Group Inc <NWGI.O>, down 24% ** Varex Imaging Corp <VREX.O>, down 22.3% ** Wayside Technology Group, Inc <WSTG.O>, down 16.7% ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Rises on strong online sales, China growth ** ZTO Express Inc ZTO.N: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Flags drop in 2020 profit, shares fall ** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: up 18.7%

BUZZ-Surges on quarterly profit ** GrowGeneration Corp GRWG.O: up 31.9%

BUZZ-Hits 31-month high on Q2 revenue beat, upbeat FY outlook ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Continues to fall after Q2 revenue plunge ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Inches closer to $2 trillion market cap ** Aspen Technologies AZPN.O: up 30.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 profit beat ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Eyes fresh high as Goldman starts with "buy" ** Fly Leasing Ltd FLY.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Drops on smaller-than-expected Q2 profit ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Wesco International Inc WCC.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises after results beat on acquisition ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Up on deal with SK bioscience to supply antigen for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 4.7% BUZZ-Street View: Court ruling could make Lyft's recovery ride bumpy [nL4N2FF23B ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: down 15.5% BUZZ-Down after pricing stock deal ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 134.4% BUZZ-Stock more than triples on deal to buy Johnny Rockets chain ** Scienjoy Holdings Corp SJ.O: up 16.1% BUZZ-Scienjoy to acquire live streaming platform BeeLive; shares jump ** GFL Environmental Inc GFL.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Back-to-back deals lead to meaningful growth in U.S. footprint - RBC ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 8.8% BUZZ-AMC Entertainment to reopen U.S. movie theaters, shares rise ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-Rises on deal to provide COVID-19 tests to healthcare group

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.90%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.17%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.59%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.55%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.40%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.47%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.