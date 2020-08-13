US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fat Brands, Scienjoy Holdings, Adverum Biotech

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Nasdaq Composite rose on Thursday as Apple inched toward $2 trillion in market capitalization, while the S&P 500 and Dow indexes were flat with data signaling a faltering labor market recovery. .N

At 10:35 a.m ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.20% at 27,920.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,380.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.76% at 11,095.747. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, up 4.4% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.O>, up 4% ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cisco Systems, Inc <CSCO.O>, down 11.6% ** Micron Tech <MU.O>, down 4.1% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, up 108.2% ** India Globalization Capital, Inc <IGC.N>, up 30.2% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 19.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aegon N.V. <AEG.N>, down 12.9% ** ProShares UltraShort Silver <ZSL.N>, down 11.2% ** Community Health Systems Inc <CYH.N>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Fat Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 134.4% ** Fat Brand Equity Warrants <FATBW.O>, up 130.6% ** GrowGeneration Corp <GRWG.O>, up 31.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Newgioco Group Inc <NWGI.O>, down 24% ** Varex Imaging Corp <VREX.O>, down 22.3% ** Wayside Technology Group, Inc <WSTG.O>, down 16.7% ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Rises on strong online sales, China growth ** ZTO Express Inc ZTO.N: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Flags drop in 2020 profit, shares fall ** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: up 18.7%

BUZZ-Surges on quarterly profit ** GrowGeneration Corp GRWG.O: up 31.9%

BUZZ-Hits 31-month high on Q2 revenue beat, upbeat FY outlook ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Continues to fall after Q2 revenue plunge ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Inches closer to $2 trillion market cap ** Aspen Technologies AZPN.O: up 30.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 profit beat ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Eyes fresh high as Goldman starts with "buy" ** Fly Leasing Ltd FLY.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Drops on smaller-than-expected Q2 profit ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Wesco International Inc WCC.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises after results beat on acquisition ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Up on deal with SK bioscience to supply antigen for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 4.7% BUZZ-Street View: Court ruling could make Lyft's recovery ride bumpy [nL4N2FF23B ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: down 15.5% BUZZ-Down after pricing stock deal ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 134.4% BUZZ-Stock more than triples on deal to buy Johnny Rockets chain ** Scienjoy Holdings Corp SJ.O: up 16.1% BUZZ-Scienjoy to acquire live streaming platform BeeLive; shares jump ** GFL Environmental Inc GFL.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Back-to-back deals lead to meaningful growth in U.S. footprint - RBC ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 8.8% BUZZ-AMC Entertainment to reopen U.S. movie theaters, shares rise ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-Rises on deal to provide COVID-19 tests to healthcare group

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.90%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.17%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.59%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.55%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.40%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.47%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC PAYC ADSK KEYS CSCO MU HFC NTN IGC CHU AEG ZSL CYH FAT FATBW GRWG NWGI VREX WSTG FOSL ZTO RVLV SDC AAPL AZPN PENN FLY MNRL WCC NVAX LYFT ADVM SJ AMC BIOC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular