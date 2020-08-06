BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fastly Inc, Microsoft, Cardinal Health, CommScope Holding

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. .N

At 1300 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 27,232.74. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,330.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.31% at 11,032.552. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Centurylink Inc <CTL.N>, up 9.3% ** Quanta Services Inc <PWR.N>, up 8.5% ** Sealed Air Corp <SEE.N>, up 8.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.OQ>, down 16.6% ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, down 12.8% ** Flir Systems Inc <FLIR.OQ>, down 10.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Oak Street Health Inc <OSH.N>, up 72.9% ** Pretium Resources Inc <PVG.N>, up 27% ** Arlo Technologies Inc <ARLO.N>, up 26.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 21% ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 17% ** Camping World Holdings Inc <CWH.N>, down 16.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, up 109.8% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 72.3% ** Nuzee Inc <NUZE.O>, up 47% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Orasure Technologies Inc <OSUR.O>, down 39.5% ** Biofrontera Ag <BFRA.O>, down 33.5% ** 8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp <JFKKU.O>, down 32.9% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 21.1%

BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Surges on report company exploring eye-care spin off ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Carnival falls after co prices direct equity deal ** BigCommerce Holdings BIGC.O: up 35.6%

BUZZ-Rises after massive debut jump ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss, weak product demand ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast as online sales, ammo demand surge ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Plunges on surprise Q2 loss ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: up 37.1%

BUZZ-Surges on Biogen's equity stake, collaboration deal ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 19.9%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Century Aluminum CENX.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss ** 2U Inc TWOU.O: down 11.6%

BUZZ-2U slides after pricing stock offering ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 19.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat, smaller quarterly loss ** Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q2 ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Gains after streaming boost powers Q2 beat ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Travel-related stocks rise as Trump says COVID-19 vaccine possible before elections ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on agreement with Aegea for COVID-19 test ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Shares lower after quarterly results ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Slumps as employee absenteeism hits sales ** Tivity Health Inc TVTY.O: up 25.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 sales ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises on report of plans to buy TikTok's global ops ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 20.3%

BUZZ-Hits over 1-1/2-year high on strong quarterly revenue ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: down 17.2%

BUZZ-Falls after wider-than-expected loss ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Drops as 2021 earnings outlook disappoints ** OraSure technologies Inc OSUR.O: down 39.5%

BUZZ-Slumps on delay in COVID-19 antigen test timeline ** Monro Inc MNRO.O: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Slides as Oppenheimer calls CEO exit "step backward" ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 17.1%

BUZZ-Tumbles as TikTok reliance eclipses beat-and-raise report ** CommScope Holding Company Inc COMM.O: up 19.0%

BUZZ-Hits near 2-mth high after quarterly profit beat ** Livexlive Media LIVX.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Falls on quarterly revenue miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.89%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.28%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.73%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.04%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.28%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.22%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

