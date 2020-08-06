BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fastly Inc, Microsoft, Cardinal Health, CommScope Holding
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
The S&P 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. .N
At 1300 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 27,232.74. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,330.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.31% at 11,032.552. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Centurylink Inc <CTL.N>, up 9.3% ** Quanta Services Inc <PWR.N>, up 8.5% ** Sealed Air Corp <SEE.N>, up 8.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.OQ>, down 16.6% ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, down 12.8% ** Flir Systems Inc <FLIR.OQ>, down 10.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Oak Street Health Inc <OSH.N>, up 72.9% ** Pretium Resources Inc <PVG.N>, up 27% ** Arlo Technologies Inc <ARLO.N>, up 26.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 21% ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 17% ** Camping World Holdings Inc <CWH.N>, down 16.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, up 109.8% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 72.3% ** Nuzee Inc <NUZE.O>, up 47% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Orasure Technologies Inc <OSUR.O>, down 39.5% ** Biofrontera Ag <BFRA.O>, down 33.5% ** 8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp <JFKKU.O>, down 32.9% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 0.4%
BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 21.1%
BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 7.3%
BUZZ-Surges on report company exploring eye-care spin off ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.3%
BUZZ-Carnival falls after co prices direct equity deal ** BigCommerce Holdings BIGC.O: up 35.6%
BUZZ-Rises after massive debut jump ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 6.6%
BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss, weak product demand ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 16.6%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast as online sales, ammo demand surge ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 5.9%
BUZZ-Plunges on surprise Q2 loss ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: up 37.1%
BUZZ-Surges on Biogen's equity stake, collaboration deal ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: down 19.9%
BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Century Aluminum CENX.O: down 4.4%
BUZZ-Falls on wider quarterly loss ** 2U Inc TWOU.O: down 11.6%
BUZZ-2U slides after pricing stock offering ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: down 8.7%
BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 19.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat, smaller quarterly loss ** Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM.N: up 5.1%
BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q2 ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: up 3.8%
BUZZ-Gains after streaming boost powers Q2 beat ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 3.1%
BUZZ-Travel-related stocks rise as Trump says COVID-19 vaccine possible before elections ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 20.2%
BUZZ-Jumps on agreement with Aegea for COVID-19 test ** MetLife Inc MET.N: down 3.2%
BUZZ-Shares lower after quarterly results ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N: down 8.1%
BUZZ-Slumps as employee absenteeism hits sales ** Tivity Health Inc TVTY.O: up 25.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q2 sales ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.5%
BUZZ-Rises on report of plans to buy TikTok's global ops ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 20.3%
BUZZ-Hits over 1-1/2-year high on strong quarterly revenue ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: down 17.2%
BUZZ-Falls after wider-than-expected loss ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 8.8%
BUZZ-Drops as 2021 earnings outlook disappoints ** OraSure technologies Inc OSUR.O: down 39.5%
BUZZ-Slumps on delay in COVID-19 antigen test timeline ** Monro Inc MNRO.O: down 8.4%
BUZZ-Slides as Oppenheimer calls CEO exit "step backward" ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 17.1%
BUZZ-Tumbles as TikTok reliance eclipses beat-and-raise report ** CommScope Holding Company Inc COMM.O: up 19.0%
BUZZ-Hits near 2-mth high after quarterly profit beat ** Livexlive Media LIVX.O: down 5.4%
BUZZ-Falls on quarterly revenue miss
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 1.89%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.01%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.28%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.73%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.67%
Health
.SPXHC
down 1.04%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.06%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.47%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.28%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.11%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.22%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-16 Republican senators back new payroll assistance to U.S. airlines -- letter
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, Spirit AeroSystems, DiamondPeak Holdings
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tactile Systems, Vornado Realty, Haemonetics Corp
- Virgin Atlantic Airways seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection