BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fastly, Anavex, VivoPower, NantKwest

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. .N

At 8:43 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.16% at 28,085, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.21% at 3,439, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.60% at 11,783. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI>, up 29.4% ** Cars.Com Inc <CARS.K>, up 17.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.K>, down 29.2% ** Dillard's Inc <DDS>, down 13.2% ** Cloudflare Inc <NET>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, up 111.2% ** Spi Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, up 81.8% ** Hudson Capital Inc <HUSN.O>, up 34.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 37.4% ** Medalist Diversified Reit Inc <MDRR.O>, down 22.8% ** Artelo Biosciences Inc <ARTL.O>, down 20.4% ** Vertex VRTX.O: down 12% premarket BUZZ- Drops on scrapping trial of deficiency disorder treatment ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ- Dips on bigger-than-expected loss, but cash burn slows ** Organogenesis Holdings ORGO.O: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on forecasting Q3 revenue above Wall Street estimates ** NantKwest NK.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ- Up as COVID-19 vaccine development partner gets FDA nod for trial ** Fastly FSLY.N: down 29.2% premarket BUZZ-Fastly in slow lane as falling TikTok usage bites ** Walgreens WBA.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ- Rises on Q4 profit beat, rosy profit view for 2021 ** VivoPower VVPR.O: down 16.4% premarket BUZZ- Falls on $25 mln stock deal ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ- Keybanc raises concerns over international expansion, downgrades to 'sector weight' ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 1.2% premarket ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 1.6% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 1.6% premarket ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 0.9% premarket ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall on United's downbeat Q3, stimulus uncertainty L4N2GE3M5 ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ- Falls as Credit Suisse starts with 'underperform' on valuation ** Bloom Energy BE.N: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Bloom Energy drops after Morgan Stanley prices another big block ** Anavex AVXL.O: up 15.4% premarket BUZZ- Surges on positive data from Parkinson's disease dementia drug study ** Appian Corp APPN.O: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ- Berenberg downgrades to 'hold', shares down

