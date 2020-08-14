BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Farfetch, Mesoblast, iQiyi

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Dow dipped on Friday as data showed domestic retail sales growth slowed more than expected in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill. .N

At 8:45 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.29% at 27,742. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.07% at 3,365.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.27% at 11,205. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Fang Holdngs Ltd <SFUN.N>, up 30.4% ** Dillard's, Inc. <DDS.N>, up 17.5% ** Farfetch Ltd <FTCH.N>, up 10.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Precision Drilling Corporation <PDS.N>, down 13% ** Orion Group Holdings Inc <ORN.N>, down 12.2% ** Oi Sa Em Recuperacao Judicial <OIBRc.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Toughbuilt Industries Equity Warrants <TBLTW.O>, up 122.2% ** Taiwan Liposome <TLC.O>, up 79.1% ** Mesoblast limited <MESO.O>, up 57.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 44.4% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, down 29.1% ** Whole Earth Brands Equity Warrants <FREEW.O>, down 21.5% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley says Tesla's growth may now lie outside automobiles; upgrades ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on UK deal for 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains after impressive current-quarter forecast ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Slides after Q2 sales miss estimates ** Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA.N: down 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on secondary share offer's discounted pricing ** iQiyi Inc IQ.O: down 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Chinese Netflix iQIYI slumps as co faces SEC probe ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 15.0% premarket BUZZ-Slides on deep-discounted equity offering ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q2 sales beat as people shop online ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 57.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges after FDA panel votes for transplant rejection treatment

