BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Farfetch, Energy firms, Intuit Inc
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as recent economic data fueled fears of a slowdown ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual conference this week where the central bank is expected to reinforce its commitment to getting inflation under control. .N
At 8:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 32,949. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.26% at 4,141.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.29% at 12,933.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Bird Global Inc ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 30.2% premarket BUZZ -Jumps on report of loan deal
** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ - Gains on deal to acquire stake in YNAP ** Bird Global Inc BRDS.N: up 22.9% premarket BUZZ - Eyes best day ever on U.S. expansion plans
** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ - Dives after cutting profit forecast
** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ - Jumps after hedge fund reveals stake
** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.7% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ - Energy firms rise amid talk about OPEC cuts
** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ - Down on FY deliveries forecast cut
** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ - Intel-Brookfield deal seen mildly accretive for two years - Cit ** Enovix Corp ENVX.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ - Rises as Cowen forecasts entry into EV market
** II-VI Inc IIVI.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ - Gains as Q4 results top expectations
** Tattooed Chef Inc TTCF.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ - Leaps on expanded distribution agreement with Walmart
(Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru.)
((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com)) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 30.2% premarket BUZZ -Jumps on report of loan deal
** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ - Gains on deal to acquire stake in YNAP
** Bird Global Inc BRDS.N: up 22.9% premarket BUZZ - Eyes best day ever on U.S. expansion plans
** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ - Dives after cutting profit forecast
** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ - Jumps after hedge fund reveals stake
** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.7% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ - Energy firms rise amid talk about OPEC cuts
** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ - Down on FY deliveries forecast cut
** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ - Intel-Brookfield deal seen mildly accretive for two years - Cit
** Enovix Corp ENVX.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ - Rises as Cowen forecasts entry into EV market
** II-VI Inc IIVI.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ - Gains as Q4 results top expectations
** Tattooed Chef Inc TTCF.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ - Leaps on expanded distribution agreement with Walmart
(Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru.)
((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.