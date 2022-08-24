BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Farfetch, Energy firms, Intuit Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as recent economic data fueled fears of a slowdown ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual conference this week where the central bank is expected to reinforce its commitment to getting inflation under control. .N