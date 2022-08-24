US Markets
BRDS

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Farfetch, Energy firms, Intuit Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as recent economic data fueled fears of a slowdown ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual conference this week where the central bank is expected to reinforce its commitment to getting inflation under control. .N

At 8:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 32,949. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.26% at 4,141.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.29% at 12,933.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Bird Global Inc , up 22.9% ** Farfetch Limited , up 18.1% ** Getty Images Holdings Inc , up 14.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nordstrom Inc , down 13.1% ** Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp , down 9% ** Avaya Holdings Corp , down 9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Neubase Therapeutics Inc , up 35.2% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc , up 30.2% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp , down 31.4% ** Citi Trends Inc , down 18.2%

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 30.2% premarket BUZZ -Jumps on report of loan deal

** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 18.1% premarket BUZZ - Gains on deal to acquire stake in YNAP

** Bird Global Inc BRDS.N: up 22.9% premarket BUZZ - Eyes best day ever on U.S. expansion plans

** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ - Dives after cutting profit forecast

** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ - Jumps after hedge fund reveals stake

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.7% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ - Energy firms rise amid talk about OPEC cuts

** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ - Down on FY deliveries forecast cut

** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ - Intel-Brookfield deal seen mildly accretive for two years - Cit

** Enovix Corp ENVX.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ - Rises as Cowen forecasts entry into EV market

** II-VI Inc IIVI.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ - Gains as Q4 results top expectations

** Tattooed Chef Inc TTCF.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ - Leaps on expanded distribution agreement with Walmart

(Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru.)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRDSFTCHGETYJWNMSGEAVYANBSEBBBYBREZRCTRNNERVCVXXOMMRODVNTOLINTCENVXIIVITTCFCSSEZMPRPLWMTHBIINTUNDX

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular