BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Zoom, Twitter

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as millions of more Americans applied for jobless claims, taking the shine off a strong rally this month and eclipsing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla. .N

At 12:40 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.57% at 24,246.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.39% at 2,898.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.86% at 8,838.314. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ABIOMED Inc ABMD.O, up 16% ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N, up 6.7% ** Facebook Inc FB.O, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Textron Inc TXT.N, down 12.2% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 11.1% ** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N, down 10.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares HIBL.N, up 1,200.4% ** VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF FRAK.N, up 1,071% ** Kraton Corp KRA.N, up 26.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Energy Inc CHK.N, down 32.3% ** Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF TCTL.N, down 21.6% ** GasLog Partners LP GLOP.N, down 21.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Thermogenes Holdings Inc THMO.O, up 81.4% ** Summer Infant Inc SUMR.O, up 50.2% ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O, up 52.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O, down 28.8% ** Verona Pharma Plc VRNA.O, down 25.7% ** Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc BBCP.O, down 18.7% ** Marker Therapeutics Inc MRKR.O: up 27.8%

BUZZ-Marker Therapeutics jumps on "orphan drug" tag for blood cancer treatment ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Soligenix Inc: Rises on positive data from lymphoma drug trial ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-McDonald's Corp: Drops after rare profit miss ** Orion Group Holdings Inc ORN.N: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Orion Group: Jumps as Q1 results exceed expectations ** Exterran Corp EXTN.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Exterran Corp sees Q1 revenue above estimates, shares rise ** Secoo Holding Ltd SECO.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Secoo Holding: Rises as surge in orders boosts Q4 revenue ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 12.2%

BUZZ-Textron Inc: Falls as virus hits business jet demand ** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Molson Coors: Coronavirus drains beer demand in pubs, bars ** Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Church & Dwight: Rises as higher demand for hygiene products lifts revenue ** LKQ Corp LKQ.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-LKQ Corp: Rises after profit beats estimates ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-American Airlines Group drops after posting hefty Q1 loss, peers fall ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-Trupanion trips as Zoetis launches Pumpkin pet insurance unit ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Boeing: Seen raising as much as $25 bln, says tweet; shares rise ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's China demand a bright spot amid virus havoc ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Street View: Facebook shows resilience, stability in turbulent times ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 6.5% BUZZ-Zooming in: Video conference app admits DAU claim was wrong ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 6.8% BUZZ-ServiceNow Inc: Rises as subscription revenue spike powers Q1 beat ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Twitter: Falls on potential decline in ad sales ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Valaris: Up on capital structure alternatives, cost cutting plans ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: up 30.6% BUZZ-QEP Resources: Surges on higher first-quarter adj. profit, outlook ** NeoGenomics Inc NEO.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-NeoGenomics falls on dual $300 mln stock, convertible debt offerings ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: down 11.1% BUZZ-Tapestry: Falls as virus-led sales decline prompts quarterly miss ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: down 4.1% BUZZ-Dunkin' Brands: Falls on dividend suspension ** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Dow Inc: Declines after 6 sessions as oil plunges, lockdowns choke margins ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 13.5% ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 15.8% ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N: up 3.4% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain on signs of pick up in fuel demand ** Perrigo Co PRGO.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Perrigo: Falls as prescription pharma unit sales disappoint

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.76%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.77%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.96%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.80%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.78%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.88%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.13%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.69%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

