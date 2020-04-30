BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Twitter, Valaris

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes dipped on Thursday as a grim U.S. jobless claims report took the shine off a strong month for stock markets globally, but encouraging quarterly earnings reports from Facebook and Tesla supported the Nasdaq..N

At 11:13 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.85% at 24,424.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.61% at 2,921.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was unchanged at 8,914.831. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ABIOMED Inc ABMD.O, up 12.1% ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N, up 9.7% ** Facebook Inc FB.O, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N, down 10.7% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 9.5% ** Discovery Inc DISCA.N, down 8.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares HIBL.N, up 1,274.8% ** VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF FRAK.N, up 1,071% ** Kraton Corp KRA.N, up 30.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Energy Inc CHK.N, down 31.2% ** Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF TCTL.N, down 21.6% ** Direxion Daily Communication Services Idx Bear 3X MUTE.N, down 18% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Thermogenes Holdings Inc THMO.O, up 74.8% ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O, up 70.5% ** Marker Therapeutics Inc MRKR.O, up 35.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Verona Pharm Plc VRNA.O, down 23.9% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O, down 19.6% ** Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc BBCP.O, down 14.6% ** Secoo Holding Ltd SECO.O: up 17.6%

BUZZ-Secoo Holding: Rises as surge in orders boosts Q4 revenue ** Syndax Pharmaceutical Inc SNDX.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Syndax Pharma rises after pricing upsized stock offering ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Baxter: Up on Q1 profit beat amid pandemic ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Textron Inc: Falls as virus hits business jet demand ** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Molson Coors: Coronavirus drains beer demand in pubs, bars ** Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Church & Dwight: Rises as higher demand for hygiene products lifts revenue ** LKQ Corp LKQ.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-LKQ Corp: Rises after profit beats estimates ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-American Airlines Group drops after posting hefty Q1 loss, peers fall ** Trupanion Inc TRUP.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Trupanion trips as Zoetis launches Pumpkin pet insurance unit ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Microsoft's cloud in more homes, offices during pandemic, and beyond ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's China demand a bright spot amid virus havoc ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's 5G to offset virus woes as focus shifts to 2021 ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Street View: Facebook shows resilience, stability in turbulent times ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 6.8% BUZZ-Zooming in: Video conference app admits DAU claim was wrong ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-ServiceNow Inc: Rises as subscription revenue spike powers Q1 beat ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Twitter: Falls on potential decline in ad sales ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Six Flags: Rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, revenue beat ** Valaris Plc VAL.N: up 14.3% BUZZ-Valaris: Up on capital structure alternatives, cost cutting plans ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: down 2.9% BUZZ-Align Technology: Jefferies hikes PT as co clenches its teeth through pandemic ** AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc ACRX.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-AcelRx: Jumps after opioid drug to be included in U.S. military sets ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: up 42.7% BUZZ-QEP Resources: Surges on higher first-quarter adj. profit, outlook ** NeoGenomics Inc NEO.O: down 9.1% BUZZ-NeoGenomics falls on dual $300 mln stock, convertible debt offerings ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-COVID-19 tests leave Hologic on solid footing to weather pandemic storm - analysts ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: down 9.5% BUZZ-Tapestry: Falls as virus-led sales decline prompts quarterly miss ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Street View: General Electric set to get materially worse near term ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Dunkin' Brands: Falls on dividend suspension ** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Dow Inc: Declines after 6 sessions as oil plunge, lockdowns choke margins ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 27.8% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.6% ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 12.1% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.6% ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N: up 4.5% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 4.4% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain on signs of pick up in fuel demand ** Perrigo Co PRGO.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Perrigo: Falls as prescription pharma unit sales disappoint

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.61%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.33%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.81%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.60%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.20%

