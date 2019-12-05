BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Signet, Etsy, WhiteHorse, Express

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. .N.N/P

At 08:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 27,733. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.31% at 3,120.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.40% at 8,328.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 13.8% ** StoneMor Partners LP <STON.N>, up 13.2% ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.K>, up 12.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 42.3% ** J. Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 18.6% ** Elastic NV <ESTC.N>, down 15.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUPH.O>, up 104.2% ** Akers Biosciences Inc <AKER.O>, up 42.4% ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, up 29.0% The top Nasdaq percentage loser premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sage Therapeutics Inc <SAGE.O>, down 62.5% ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 42.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares tank as heavy markdowns may hurt holiday season earnings ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 20.9% premarket BUZZ-Psychosis drug data as good as hoped for - analysts ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q3 revenue beat, narrower loss ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O: up 104.2% premarket BUZZ-Kidney drug success marks dawn of new era in lupus nephritis- SVB ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises on 50% jump in ES8 electric SUV deliveries ** Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O: down 62.5% premarket BUZZ-Slumps as hotly anticipated depression drug trial fails ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 4% premarket BUZZ-A strong pedigree: Chewy's revenue to more than double by 2024 - MS ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, outlook ** Ready Capital Corp RC.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips after pricing stock offer ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: down 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after forecasting weak holiday season ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: down 22.0% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted $25 mln stock deal ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 0.1% premarket ** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Diamond retailer Tiffany shares slip, Signet shines ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 0.5% premarket ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Payment tech cos: 2020 to bring more payment disruption and industry consolidation - Compass Point ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Losing friends in high places? HSBC starts with "reduce" ** WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Trips as #1 holder plans to cut stake ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results ** RH RH.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at record high as upbeat FY forecast prompts PT hikes ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides as MS downgrades to "underweight" ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $90/share buyout bid ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Sarepta's DMD gene therapy program looks safer than those of Pfizer and Solid - Bernstein ** Merck and Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-New China approval affirms AstraZeneca's Lynparza as market leader - SVB Leerink

