Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Signet, Etsy, WhiteHorse, Express

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. .N.N/P

At 08:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 27,733. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.31% at 3,120.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.40% at 8,328.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 13.8% ** StoneMor Partners LP <STON.N>, up 13.2% ** Tilly's Inc <TLYS.K>, up 12.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 42.3% ** J. Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 18.6% ** Elastic NV <ESTC.N>, down 15.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUPH.O>, up 104.2% ** Akers Biosciences Inc <AKER.O>, up 42.4% ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, up 29.0% The top Nasdaq percentage loser premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sage Therapeutics Inc <SAGE.O>, down 62.5% ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 42.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares tank as heavy markdowns may hurt holiday season earnings ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 20.9% premarket BUZZ-Psychosis drug data as good as hoped for - analysts ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q3 revenue beat, narrower loss ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O: up 104.2% premarket BUZZ-Kidney drug success marks dawn of new era in lupus nephritis- SVB ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises on 50% jump in ES8 electric SUV deliveries ** Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O: down 62.5% premarket BUZZ-Slumps as hotly anticipated depression drug trial fails ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 4% premarket BUZZ-A strong pedigree: Chewy's revenue to more than double by 2024 - MS ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, outlook ** Ready Capital Corp RC.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips after pricing stock offer ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: down 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after forecasting weak holiday season ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: down 22.0% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted $25 mln stock deal ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 0.1% premarket ** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Diamond retailer Tiffany shares slip, Signet shines ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 0.5% premarket ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Payment tech cos: 2020 to bring more payment disruption and industry consolidation - Compass Point ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Losing friends in high places? HSBC starts with "reduce" ** WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Trips as #1 holder plans to cut stake ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results ** RH RH.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at record high as upbeat FY forecast prompts PT hikes ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides as MS downgrades to "underweight" ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $90/share buyout bid ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Sarepta's DMD gene therapy program looks safer than those of Pfizer and Solid - Bernstein ** Merck and Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-New China approval affirms AstraZeneca's Lynparza as market leader - SVB Leerink

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular