BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Spotify Technology

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as the country's top drug regulator's approval for emergency use of antibody-rich blood plasma on COVID-19 patients lifted treatment hopes and spurred bets of a quicker economic recovery. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.98% at 28,132. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.82% at 3,420.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.86% at 11,661.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc <SOI.N>, up 13.2% ** LG Display Co Ltd <LPL.N>, up 11.6% ** Precision Drilling Corp <PDS.N>, up 10.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Dynagas LNG Partners LP <DLNG.K>, down 8.8% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd DNK.N, down 7.2% ** J Jill Inc JILL.K, down 2.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, up 90.5% ** ADMA Biologics Inc <ADMA.O>, up 69.8% ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp <AXAS.O>, up 50.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Capitala Finance Corp <CPTA.O>, down 19.5% ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, down 14.1% ** Mohawk Group Holdings Inc <MWK.O>, down 14% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies says Instagram Reels could be next big story ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to gain for fifth straight day ** Spotify Technology SPOT.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on League of Legends streaming tie-up

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

