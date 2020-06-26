Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Hi-Crush, Boeing

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Futures tracking the S&P 500 were largely flat on Friday as investors digested a surprise quarterly loss for Nike and the Federal Reserve's move to limit shareholder payouts by banks amid a surge in new coronavirus cases. .N

At 6:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.15% at 25,558. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,074.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.20% at 10,108.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Site Centers Corp <SITC.N>, up 12.3% ** Tetra Technologies <TTI.N>, up 10.6% ** GNC Holdings <GNC.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Rtw Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, down 21.6% ** Hi-Crush Inc <HCR.N>, down 18.4% ** Jupai Holding Ltd <JP.N>, down 14.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Mdc Partners Inc <MDCA.O>, up 173.0% ** Utstarcom Holdings Corp <UTSI.O>, up 59.2% ** Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc <EKSO.O>, up 34.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Richardson Electronics Ltd <RELL.O>, down 35.8% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIP.O>, down 32.1% ** Professional Diversity Network Inc <IPDN.O>, down 27.4% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Airbus, Boeing: Recovery farther out - Bernstein cuts ** Hi-Crush HCR.N: down 18.4% premarket BUZZ-To file for bankruptcy, shares sink ** Facebook FB.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Dips after Verizon joins growing ad boycott ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Can Nike beat virus woes? Digital push might just do it

