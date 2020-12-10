BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Disney, CureVac, Chevron

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes recovered from early losses on Thursday as signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks overshadowed data showing an increase in jobless claims due to coronavirus-related business restrictions. .N

At 10:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 30,000.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,673.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.56% at 12,408.579. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 11.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 8.6% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 7.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** CenturyLink Inc <LUMN.N>, down 3.9% ** General Motors Co <GM.N>, down 3.7% ** BorgWarner Inc <BWA.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 8X8 Inc <EGHT.N>, up 31% ** C3ai Inc <AI.N>, up 26.2% ** Cypress Environmental Partners LP <CELP.N>, up 19.7% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 15.1% ** Bally's Corp <BALY.N>, down 10.7% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 211.8% ** Greenwich LifeSciences Inc <GLSI.O>, up 61.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, down 32.2% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 27.2% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 25.8% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Down as co faces lawsuits, could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on report of streaming service ramp up ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: down 7.2% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.6% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.5% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-CureVac: Falls as CS says vaccine could struggle to match competitors ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.2% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan sees potential upside for oil stocks in 2021 ** Qiwi Plc QIWI.O: down 23.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Russia's central bank introduces certain restrictions to part of its operations ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O: down 27.2%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted share offering ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: down 32.2%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted $6 mln share placement deal ** Asana Inc ASAN.O: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after upbeat forecast ** Editas Medicine Inc EDIT.O: up 20.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight', raises PT ** AquaBounty Technologies Inc AQB.O: down 19.1%

BUZZ-Dives on planned stock offering BUZZ-AquaBounty dives on $57 mln equity raise ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: up 37.1%

BUZZ-Gains after MS drug meets main goal in late-stage studies ** Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Down as Q4 profit misses estimates ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Down as Goldman Sachs downgrades to 'sell' rating on 'tough' 2021 ** Silver Spike Acquisition Corp SSPK.O: up 42.0%

BUZZ-Surges on SPAC deal to take Weedmaps public ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 29.0%

BUZZ-Rises on merger deal with Neos Therapeutics ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of new business software for printers ** Leaf Group LEAF.N: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on deep-discounted equity offering ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 results miss, suspends 2020 forecast ** Savara Inc SVRA.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Drops after lung disorder drug fails late-stage study ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Up as FDA approves changes to study design for urine leakage treatment ** Verint Systems Inc VRNT.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs after Q3 revenue beats ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue beat ** ZW Data Action Technologies Inc CNET.O: down 30.8%

BUZZ-Falls on $6.3 mln direct offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.42%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.27%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.18%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.69%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.72%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.44%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.58%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

