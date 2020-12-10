BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Disney, CureVac, Chevron

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes recovered from early losses on Thursday as signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks overshadowed data showing an increase in jobless claims due to coronavirus-related business restrictions. .N

At 10:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 30,000.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,673.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.56% at 12,408.579. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 11.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 8.6% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 7.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** CenturyLink Inc <LUMN.N>, down 3.9% ** General Motors Co <GM.N>, down 3.7% ** BorgWarner Inc <BWA.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 8X8 Inc <EGHT.N>, up 31% ** C3ai Inc <AI.N>, up 26.2% ** Cypress Environmental Partners LP <CELP.N>, up 19.7% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 15.1% ** Bally's Corp <BALY.N>, down 10.7% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 211.8% ** Greenwich LifeSciences Inc <GLSI.O>, up 61.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, down 32.2% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 27.2% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 25.8% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Down as co faces lawsuits, could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on report of streaming service ramp up ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: down 7.2% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.6% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.5% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-CureVac: Falls as CS says vaccine could struggle to match competitors ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.2% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan sees potential upside for oil stocks in 2021 ** Qiwi Plc QIWI.O: down 23.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Russia's central bank introduces certain restrictions to part of its operations ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O: down 27.2%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted share offering ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: down 32.2%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted $6 mln share placement deal ** Asana Inc ASAN.O: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages hike PTs after upbeat forecast ** Editas Medicine Inc EDIT.O: up 20.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight', raises PT ** AquaBounty Technologies Inc AQB.O: down 19.1%

BUZZ-Dives on planned stock offering BUZZ-AquaBounty dives on $57 mln equity raise ** TG Therapeutics Inc TGTX.O: up 37.1%

BUZZ-Gains after MS drug meets main goal in late-stage studies ** Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Down as Q4 profit misses estimates ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Down as Goldman Sachs downgrades to 'sell' rating on 'tough' 2021 ** Silver Spike Acquisition Corp SSPK.O: up 42.0%

BUZZ-Surges on SPAC deal to take Weedmaps public ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 29.0%

BUZZ-Rises on merger deal with Neos Therapeutics ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of new business software for printers ** Leaf Group LEAF.N: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on deep-discounted equity offering ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 results miss, suspends 2020 forecast ** Savara Inc SVRA.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Drops after lung disorder drug fails late-stage study ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Up as FDA approves changes to study design for urine leakage treatment ** Verint Systems Inc VRNT.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs after Q3 revenue beats ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue beat ** ZW Data Action Technologies Inc CNET.O: down 30.8%

BUZZ-Falls on $6.3 mln direct offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.42%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.27%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.18%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.69%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.72%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.44%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.58%

