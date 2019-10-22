BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Boeing, Trovagene, Hasbro, Biogen, McDonald's

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat corporate earnings reports that eased concerns over the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war, but a decline in shares of Facebook hurt the Nasdaq. .N

At 12:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.37% at 26,928.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.23% at 3,013.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.07% at 8,157.05. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 27.8% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 7.6% ** Zions Bancorporation NA <ZION.O>, up 6.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 15.4% ** Travelers Companies Inc <TRV.N>, down 6.6% ** Kimberly-Clark Corp <KMB.N>, down 5.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Teekay Corp <TK.N>, up 21.1% ** Cision Ltd <CISN.N>, up 18.9% ** Teekay LNG Partners L.P. <TGP.N>, up 18% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc <SERV.N>, down 18% ** Howard Hughes Corp <HHC.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 27.7% ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O, up 6.8% ** Stamps.Com Inc <STMP.O>, up 23% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Top Ships Inc <TOPS.O>, down 18.1% ** Del Taco Restaurants Inc <TACO.O>, down 17.5% ** Glacier Bancorp Inc <GLAC.O>, down 16.5% ** Howard Hughes Corp HHC.N: down 15.5% BUZZ-Falls on new CEO, asset sale plan ** Del Taco Restaurants Inc TACO.O: down 17.5% BUZZ-Falls on poor results, forecast cut ** Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Surges following opioid settlement ** Destination Maternity Corp DEST.O: down 7.1% BUZZ-Rises after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 27.7% BUZZ-Surges on plans to file for Alzheimer drug's regulatory approval ** Centene CorpCNC.N: up 7.6% BUZZ-Jumps as co allays medical cost concerns; peers rise ** Stamps.com Inc STMP.O: up 23.0% BUZZ-Surges on teaming up with UPS ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Gains after Instinet upgrades to 'buy' ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 15.4% BUZZ-Slumps on Q3 earnings and revenue miss ** Under Armour IncUAA.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Rises after insider Patrik Frisk named CEO ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Eyes best day in nine months after beat-and-raise Q1 ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 4.0% BUZZ-Up on positive data from lung cancer trial; rival Merck dips ** United Technologies Corp UTX.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Rises after raising 2019 profit forecast, Q3 profit beat ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Revs up as profit zooms past expectations ** GNC Holdings Inc GNC.N: up 12.5% BUZZ-Jumps on report Chinese backer considering buyout ** Tile Shop Holdings Inc TTS.O: down 66.3% BUZZ-Plummets on plans to delist, Q3 loss ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Drops on disappointing U.S. same-store sales ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-UPS shares fall as potential CEO candidate to retire at year-end ** Celanese Corp CE.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Drops on outlook cut to reflect softer demand trends ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-Soars after FDA approves blood pressure treatment ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Slips on forecasting lower cash from operations in 2020 ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Set to open at over 13-year peak on home sales forecast lift ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 6.6% BUZZ-Falls to 7-month low as profit misses on higher claim payouts ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O: down 18.1% BUZZ-Drops after filing $200 mln mixed shelf offering ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 2.0% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Disney up on Verizon's offer of free Disney+ subscription, Netflix falls ** Cision Ltd CISN.N: up 18.9% BUZZ-Soars on $2.74 bln buyout deal ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Jumps after progress on 737 MAX's return to service ** Covetrus Inc CVET.O: down 11.1% BUZZ-Slumps to record low after CEO steps down ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Skids to new low even after IPO banks say "buy" ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Hits five-month high on profit beat, cost-control planUSN ** Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises after beating profit estimates ** Trovagene Inc TROV.O: up 72.4% BUZZ-Soars after cancer drug shows promise in early-stage trial ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Down after Evercore ISI downgrades to 'in line' ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls on expanding antitrust probe ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-Jumps on cancer drug trial update ** Computer Task Group Inc CTG.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Eyes best day in three months after Q3 profit beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.41%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.86%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.33%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.93%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.37%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.12%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.22%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.69%

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

