BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Lyft

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China overshadowed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook. .N

At 7:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 27,066. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.25% at 3,040, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.14% at 8,099.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Macquarie Infrastructure Corp <MIC.N>, up 8.8% ** Moelis & Co <MC.N>, up 7.4% ** 8X8 Inc <EGHT.N>, up 7.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pretium Resource Inc <PVG.N>, down 20.8% ** Terex Corp <TEX.N>, down 11.7% ** AK Steel Holding Corp <AKS.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 51.3% ** Coherus Biosciences Inc <CHRS.O>, up 34.0% ** Universal Display Corp <OLED.O>, up 13.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Merit Medical Systems Inc <MMSI.O>, down 31.5% ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, down 9.2% ** TherapeuticsMD Inc <TXMD.O>, down 8.6% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Facebook's Q4 guidance 'conservative', political challenges remain ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Apple's 5G iPhone should help sustain growth ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on move to ban political ads from next month ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: New management to help boost GE cash flow ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lyft pacing towards profitability ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Cigna rises on better-than-expected forecast, Q3 profit beat

** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Decimated after weak quarterly outlook ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected bookings, PT raise

