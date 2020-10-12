BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Apple, Goldman Sachs, Amazon

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose for a fourth straight session on Monday on optimism that a coronavirus relief package would eventually come around, while investors geared up for the third-quarter corporate earnings season. .N

At 12:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.08% at 28,896.88. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.84% at 3,541.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.82% at 11,906.9. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ford Motor Co <F.N>, up 6.6% ** Apple Inc <AAPL.OQ>, up 5.7% ** Westrock Company <WRK.N>, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, down 4.4% ** CF Industries Holdings Inc <CF.N>, down 3.7% ** LyondellBasell Industries N.V. <LYB.N>, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, up 45.9% ** Dillard's Inc <DDS.N>, up 39.5% ** Acorn International Inc <ATV.N>, up 37.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 18% ** Adams Resources & Energy Inc <AE.N>, down 15.6% ** AgeX Therapeutics Inc <AGE.N>, down 15.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wah Fu Education Group Limited <WAFU.O>, up 30.1% ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, up 29.8% ** Apex Global Brands Inc <APEX.O>, up 25% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Avenue Therapeutics Inc <ATXI.O>, down 58.1% ** Zynex Inc <ZYXI.O>, down 27.9% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, down 27.2% ** Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.N: up 2.7% BUZZ- Set for record high, Jefferies raises PT on earnings expectations ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 2.2% BUZZ- Falls on plans to cut power in N. California to avert fire risk

** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 1.2% BUZZ- Down after Jefferies downgrades to 'hold' ** Draftkings Inc DKNG.O: up 4.6% BUZZ- Rises as Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.1% BUZZ- Up on first China quarterly sales growth in two years ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.5% BUZZ- Cowen raises PT on increasing ad business ** Avenue Therapeutics ATXI.O: down 58.1%

** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: down 21.6% BUZZ- Plunges after FDA declines to approve non-opioid ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: up 4.7% BUZZ- Rises as FDA supports drug to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 6% BUZZ- Rises after positive pre-clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** RedBall Acquisition Corp RBAC.N: up 3.2% BUZZ- Rises on report of deal talks with Red Sox owner ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 6.6% BUZZ- Rises after Benchmark upgrades on leadership, new product strengths ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.5% BUZZ- Up as DB says co well positioned for cyclical recovery, upgrades ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Twilio to buy customer data startup Segment in $3.2 bln deal, shares rise ** American Well Corp AMWL.N: up 5.6% BUZZ- Well-positioned to ride next wave of growth in telehealth ** DouYu International Holdings DOYU.O: up 11.3% BUZZ- Jumps on merger agreement with Huya ** Applied DNA Sciences APDN.O: up 6.1% BUZZ- Gains after bagging COVID-19 surveillance testing contracts ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 5.7% BUZZ- Rises ahead of expected iPhone launch; RBC raises PT ** LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX.O: up 15% BUZZ- Rises on $608 mln acquisition deal ** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ- Rises on license agreement for pediatric myopia treatment ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ- Rises after Noble Capital upgrades to 'outperform' ** Acorn International ATV.N: up 37.3%

BUZZ- Surges on take-private agreement ** JFrog Ltd FROG.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ- Gains after multiple brokerages initiate with bullish ratings ** Century Casinos CNTY.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ- Surges on internet sports betting partnership with Tipico ** Dillard's Inc DDS.N: up 39.5%

BUZZ-Dillard's rises after Berkshire Hathaway's Weschler grabs a stake ** Abbott ABT.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ- Up as COVID-19 antibody test gets emergency use authorization ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ- Up on 5-year contract with U.S. army ** Helios Technologies HLIO.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ- Climbs on deal to acquire Balboa Water ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ- Falls on scrapping all November cruises ** Globus Maritime GLBS.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ- Rises on new vessel acquisition ** Consol Energy CEIX.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ- Up on executing sale of various assets ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 16.6%

BUZZ- Jumps on launching cloud-based digital platform

** Lazydays Holdings LAZY.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ- Jumps on upbeat prelim results ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.4% ** Citigroup C.N: up 0.8% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 2.5% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 0.5% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 0.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track broader market rise on hopes of fiscal support ** Ligand Pharm LGND.O: up 1%

BUZZ- Rises on sale of Vernalis research operations ** Greenlane Holdings Inc GNLN.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Greenlane to distribute Marley Natural accessories globally, shares jump ** Sonoco SON.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Sonoco to divest European unit for $120 mln, shares rise

** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 4.9% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 5.7% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 5.3%

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 1.6% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-FAANG stocks rise on wider market gains

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.82%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.59%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.36%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.73%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.98%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.76%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.51%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.92%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

