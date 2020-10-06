BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Amazon.com, Nvidia

US Markets
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete, with a selloff in some of the biggest technology companies also weighing on sentiment. .N

At 12:47 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.21% at 28,208.56. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.02% at 3,409.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.21% at 11,308.639. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 5.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, up 5.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Electronic Arts EA.O, down 3.3% ** Boeing Co BA.N, down 2.8% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 2.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N, up 26.9% ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, up 25.8% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, up 18.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Lithium Americas Corp LAC.N, down 13.9% ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III Corp IPOC.N, down 13.6% ** Hyliion Hold Ord HYLN.N, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, up 349.7% ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O, up 80.9% ** Electro-Sensors Inc ELSE.O, up 34.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Axovant Gene Therapeutics Ltd AXGT.O, down 22.5 % ** Palomar Holdings Inc PLMR.O, down 18.2 % ** Prophase Labs Inc PRPH.O, down 15.9 % ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 25.0%

BUZZ-Plunges as cancer therapy fails to meet main goal ** Naked Brand Group Ltd NAKD.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Naked Brand Group: Up on dispute settlement with lenders ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 8.4%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares rise after EU launches rolling review of COVID-19 vaccine ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N: up 18.5%

BUZZ-Emerald Holding: Jumps on $20 mln share buyback program ** GlycoMimetics Inc GLYC.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Up on rare pediatric disease tag for blood disorder drug ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 40.2%

BUZZ-Corbus Pharma falls as cystic fibrosis drug fails to meet main goal in trial ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc XTNT.A: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Up on meeting listing standards, stake raise by majority owner ** Himax Technologies Inc HIMX.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Surges as prelim Q3 revenue above Street estimate ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N: up 26.9%

BUZZ-Surges on higher Q3 rev outlook, CEO change ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Down on report Apple stops selling rival audio products ** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc IOVA.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Down on delay in U.S. application submission for cancer treatment ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O: up 11.3%

BUZZ-Gains as bone marrow transplant therapy meets study goals ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on adoption of tech to study children with COVID-19 ** Chromadex Corp CDXC.O: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Up after co's supplement reduces recovery time in COVID-19 patients ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.6% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.2% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.8% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Big Tech shares slip as U.S. antitrust report hints at break-up ** SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Credit Suisse upgrades to 'outperform' ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc XTNT.A: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Up on meeting listing standards, stake raise by majority owner ** Oragenics Inc OGEN.A: up 5.4%

BUZZ-FDA 'agrees' with company's COVID-19 vaccine development approach ** Affimed NV AFMD.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up on dosing first patient in early-stage cancer therapy study ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Set for near 7-month high on lithium extraction tie-up ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after disputing allegations by short seller ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to widen COVID-19 antibody treatment trial ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Can-Fite rises on panel nod to continue psoriasis treatment trial ** Harbor Custom Development Inc HCDI.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises on $11 mln funding ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 testing, progress with collection kits ** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd KNSA.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Kiniksa Pharma: Gains as giant cell arteritis drug meets trial goals ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after technology conference ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA's rare pediatric disease designation for bone tumor medication ** Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Down after FDA turns down cancer therapy application ** Akari Therapeutics Plc AKTX.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA clears U.S. trials of COVID-19 pneumonia drug ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up as antiviral drug candidates show in-vitro activity against HIV ** Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Gains after William Blair upgrades to 'outperform' ** Group 1 Automotive Inc GPI.N: up 14.5%

BUZZ-Record high on upbeat guidance, buyback plan ** Palomar Holdings Inc PLMR.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Falls on estimated losses due to hurricanes ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Gains as it plans to begin rapid COVID-19 testing in airports ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.A: up 5.8%

BUZZ-AIM ImmunoTech: Up on nod to enroll COVID-19 patients in chronic fatigue drug trial ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-GoPro: Rises as co passes 500,000 paid subscribers milestone ** Predictive Oncology Inc POAI.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Predictive Oncology: Gains as cash burn stabilizes ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Up on launching late-stage U.S. trial of excess sweat therapy ** SeaSpine Holdings Corp SPNE.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong outlook, PT hikes ** W&T Offshore Inc WTI.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Falls as multiple storms impact production ** Azul SA AZUL.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Azul rises as Brazilian airline's passenger traffic picks up ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Falls after cutting airplane demand outlook first time since 2009 ** Avalara Inc AVLR.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Gains after $377 mln deal to buy Transaction Tax Resources ** Neuronetics Inc STIM.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Rises as BTIG hikes PT on potential turnaround in 2021 ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Roku hits record high, BofA raises PT as lockdowns boost streaming ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Marvell Technology: Rises as brokerage hikes PT on benefit from 5G tech

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.79%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.42%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.81%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.70%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.53%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.80%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.30%

