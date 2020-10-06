BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Amazon.com, Nvidia

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete, with a selloff in some of the biggest technology companies also weighing on sentiment. .N

At 11:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.17% at 28,197.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.06% at 3,406.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.50% at 11,275.838. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Snap-On Inc SNA.N, up 5.8% ** Steris Plc STE.N, up 5.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Electronic Arts Inc EA.O, down 3% ** Boeing Co BA.N, down 2.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N, up 26.2% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, up 18.5% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 15.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III Corp IPOC.N, down 12.2% ** Nam Tai Property Inc NTP.N, down 10.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, up 306.4% ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O, up 56.5% ** Comstock Holding Companies Inc CHCI.O, up 32.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Axvnt Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O, down 21.8% ** Palomar Holdings Inc PLMR.O, down 18.8% ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 22.9%

BUZZ-Plunges as cancer therapy fails to meet main goal ** Naked Brand Group Ltd NAKD.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Naked Brand Group: Up on dispute settlement with lenders ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares rise after EU launches rolling review of COVID-19 vaccine ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N: up 18.5%

BUZZ-Emerald Holding: Jumps on $20 mln share buyback program ** GlycoMimetics Inc GLYC.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up on rare pediatric disease tag for blood disorder drug ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 37.3%

BUZZ-Corbus Pharma falls as cystic fibrosis drug fails to meet main goal in trial ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc XTNT.A: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Up on meeting listing standards, stake raise by majority owner ** Himax Technologies Inc HIMX.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Surges as prelim Q3 revenue above Street estimate ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N: up 26.2%

BUZZ-Surges on higher Q3 rev outlook, CEO change ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Down on report Apple stops selling rival audio products ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on multi-product follow-on order ** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc IOVA.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Down on delay in U.S. application submission for cancer treatment ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Gains as bone marrow transplant therapy meets study goals ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on adoption of tech to study children with COVID-19 ** Chromadex Corp CDXC.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Up after co's supplement reduces recovery time in COVID-19 patients ** Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc AMPH.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Amphastar Pharma: Gains on FDA nod for atropine sulfate injection ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.8% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.1% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.7% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Big Tech shares slip as U.S. antitrust report hints at break-up ** SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Credit Suisse upgrades to 'outperform' ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc XTNT.A: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Up on meeting listing standards, stake raise by majority owner ** Oragenics Inc OGEN.A: up 6.2%

BUZZ-FDA 'agrees' with company's COVID-19 vaccine development approach ** Affimed NV AFMD.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Up on dosing first patient in early-stage cancer therapy study ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Set for near 7-month high on lithium extraction tie-up ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to widen COVID-19 antibody treatment trial ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Can-Fite rises on panel nod to continue psoriasis treatment trial ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 testing, progress with collection kits ** Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd KNSA.O: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Kiniksa Pharma: Gains as giant cell arteritis drug meets trial goals ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after technology conference ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA's rare pediatric disease designation for bone tumor medication ** Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Down after FDA turns down cancer therapy application ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up as antiviral drug candidates show in-vitro activity against HIV ** Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Gains after William Blair upgrades to 'outperform' ** Group 1 Automotive Inc GPI.N: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Record high on upbeat guidance, buyback plan ** Palomar Holdings Inc PLMR.O: down 18.8%

BUZZ-Falls on estimated losses due to hurricanes ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Gains as it plans to begin rapid COVID-19 testing in airports ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.A: up 4.0%

BUZZ-AIM ImmunoTech: Up on nod to enroll COVID-19 patients in chronic fatigue drug trial ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-GoPro: Rises as co passes 500,000 paid subscribers milestone ** Predictive Oncology Inc POAI.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Predictive Oncology: Gains as cash burn stabilizes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.89%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.42%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.96%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.46%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.83%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

flat

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.52%

