BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eyenovia, Pacific Ethanol, Inovio Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 closed in on its February peak on Tuesday, returning to levels last seen before the onset of the coronavirus crisis that caused one of Wall Street's most dramatic crashes in history. .N

At 12:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.02% at 28,074.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.46% at 3,375.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.01% at 10,969.803. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 7.1% ** Wynn Resorts, Limited <WYNN.O>, up 6.9% ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, up 6.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newmont Corporation <NEM.N>, down 5.9% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, down 4.1% ** Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc <TTWO.O>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pfenex Inc <PFNX.N>, up 55.7 % ** Linx SA <LINX.N>, up 19.8% ** ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF <PEX.N>, up 19.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Bank of Montreal Big Banks Index 3x Inverse Leveraged ETN <BNKD.N>, down 23.4% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, down 21.4% ** Document Security Systems, Inc <DSS.N>, down 16.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kelly Services Inc <KELYB.O>, up 173.5% ** Prophase Lab Ord <PRPH.O>, up 43.1% ** Eyenovia Inc <EYEN.O>, up 41.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc <FULC.O>, down 44.4% ** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc <FENC.O>, down 35% ** Mesoblast Limted <MESO.O>, down 32.6% ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Up on positive study data from cell transplant disorder therapy ** Lumentum Holdings LITE.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Forecasts Q1 profit above estimates; shares rise ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N: up 14.4%

BUZZ-Up after blowout Q2 report ** Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc BR.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit, revenue beat ** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat forecast, planned production cut ** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: up 41.8%

BUZZ-Surges on license agreement for eye treatments ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Exuberant investors overestimating Novavax's worldwide position - Ladenburg ** National Energy Services Reunited Corp NESR.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Gains on UAE contract wins ** PPG Industries Inc PPG.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-PPG hits 6-month high after revising Q3 sales est ** Shutterstock Inc SSTK.N: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Slumps as founder looks to sell shares ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Falls as supply chain concerns offset revenue beat ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Surges on gaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Declines; launches $325 mln capital raise after stock's 50% surge Monday USN ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Peck Company: Soars on all-stock deal to buy Sunworks ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 20.1% BUZZ-Falls on delay in COVID-19 vaccine's mid-to-late stage study ** Immutep Ltd IMMP.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for cancer therapy ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Gains after upbeat forecast, rev beat ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 11.5% BUZZ-To benefit from COVID-19 - Baird ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Slips after Q2 loss widens as pandemic slams oil prices ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: down 23.6% BUZZ-Slides on stock offering ** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc FENC.O: down 35.0% BUZZ-Plunges as FDA declines to approve co's lead drug

** Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises as gastric cancer drug meets main goals in studies ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 5.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.6% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 3.0%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain on stimulus hopes ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Pot producer down as Q2 results miss ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: down 8.4% BUZZ-Jumps after smaller-than-expected Q2 loss ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: down 23.9% BUZZ-Drops after Q2 rev falls 68%, wider sequential net loss ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: down 18.2% BUZZ-Drops as late-stage trial fails to meet main goals ** NGL Energy Partners LP NGL.N: down 6.0% BUZZ-Drops on dismal results as pandemic hits product demand

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.73%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.28%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.86%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.38%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.66%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.91%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.65%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.