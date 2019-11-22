US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-EyeGate, Nordstrom, Gap, Office Depot

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes eked out gains on Friday after President Donald Trump signalled an imminent trade deal with China, while the Nasdaq was weighed down by a slump in shares of Tesla after the launch of its electric pickup truck..N

At 10:58 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.16% at 27,810.92. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,104.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.14% at 8,493.983.

The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 9.3% ** J M Smucker <SJM.N>, up 4.9% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intuit Inc <INTU.O>, down 4% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc<TTWO.O>, down 3.1% ** Hess Corp <HES.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, up 27.4% ** Buckle Inc <BKE.N>, up 18.1% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, down 39.8% ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, down 29% ** Pure Storage Inc <PSTG.N>, down 18.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, up 543.3% ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 50% ** HyreCar Inc <HYRE.O>, up 17.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc <ORGO.O>, down 21.4% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 16.7% ** Viomi Technology Co Ltd <VIOT.O>, down 12.8% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on beat-and-raise quarter ** Ooma Inc OOMA.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 beat, upbeat forecast ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 18.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 miss, lower Q4 forecast ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Down on Q4 profit miss due to lower royalty revenue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Down after co unveils Blade Runner-style pick up truck ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q3 and raised FY revenue forecast ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 15.3% ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 6.1% ** Shoe Carnival Inc SCVL.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Tale of two retailers: Hibbett Sports gains, Foot Locker slumps ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O: up 50.0%

BUZZ-Soars on positive data from eye drop trial ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: down 29.0%

BUZZ-Falls after discounted stock offering ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO.O: down 21.4%

BUZZ-Street cheers improved profit view ahead of holiday season, shares rise ** Celyad SA CYAD.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Up on funding from Belgian regional government ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Genpact Ltd G.N: down 2%

BUZZ-Slips as Bain Capital and Singapore's GIC cash out, collect $600 mln ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 3%

BUZZ-Rises after better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Atkore International Group Inc ATKR.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat Q4 profit, outlook ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up on expanded drug approval ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises on 10% workforce reduction ** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Slides on announcement of CFO's departure next year ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q4, FY forecast ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 results fall short of "rising" buyside hopes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.07%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.55%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.56%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.37%

(Compiled by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

