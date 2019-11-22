BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-EyeGate, Nordstrom, Gap, Office Depot

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes eked out gains on Friday after President Donald Trump signalled an imminent trade deal with China, while the Nasdaq was weighed down by a slump in shares of Tesla after the launch of its electric pickup truck..N

At 10:58 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.16% at 27,810.92. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,104.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.14% at 8,493.983.

The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 9.3% ** J M Smucker <SJM.N>, up 4.9% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intuit Inc <INTU.O>, down 4% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc<TTWO.O>, down 3.1% ** Hess Corp <HES.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, up 27.4% ** Buckle Inc <BKE.N>, up 18.1% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, down 39.8% ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, down 29% ** Pure Storage Inc <PSTG.N>, down 18.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, up 543.3% ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 50% ** HyreCar Inc <HYRE.O>, up 17.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc <ORGO.O>, down 21.4% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 16.7% ** Viomi Technology Co Ltd <VIOT.O>, down 12.8% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on beat-and-raise quarter ** Ooma Inc OOMA.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 beat, upbeat forecast ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 18.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 miss, lower Q4 forecast ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Down on Q4 profit miss due to lower royalty revenue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Down after co unveils Blade Runner-style pick up truck ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q3 and raised FY revenue forecast ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 15.3% ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 6.1% ** Shoe Carnival Inc SCVL.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Tale of two retailers: Hibbett Sports gains, Foot Locker slumps ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O: up 50.0%

BUZZ-Soars on positive data from eye drop trial ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: down 29.0%

BUZZ-Falls after discounted stock offering ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO.O: down 21.4%

BUZZ-Street cheers improved profit view ahead of holiday season, shares rise ** Celyad SA CYAD.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Up on funding from Belgian regional government ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Genpact Ltd G.N: down 2%

BUZZ-Slips as Bain Capital and Singapore's GIC cash out, collect $600 mln ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 3%

BUZZ-Rises after better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Atkore International Group Inc ATKR.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat Q4 profit, outlook ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up on expanded drug approval ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises on 10% workforce reduction ** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Slides on announcement of CFO's departure next year ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q4, FY forecast ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 results fall short of "rising" buyside hopes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.07%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.55%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.56%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.37%

