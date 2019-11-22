BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-EyeGate, Danaos, Uber, Nordstrom

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday as latest comments from China and U.S. President Donald Trump lifted hopes of a trade deal after conflicting headlines this week knocked stock indexes off record highs..N

At 8:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.23% at 27,811. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 3,111.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.28% at 8,298. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** HEICO Corp <HEIa.N>, up 30.0% ** Ooma Inc <OOMA.N>, up 23.7% ** CARBO Ceramics Inc <CRR.N>, up 19.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, down 26.5% ** Pure Storage Inc <PSTG.N>, down 21% ** Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust <CHKR.N>, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 82.3% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 50.2% ** Hibbett Sports Inc <HIBB.O>, up 22.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Helius Medical Technologies Inc <HSDT.O>, down 32% ** Arcimoto Inc <FUV.O>, down 24% ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc <ORGO.O>, down 17.6% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on beat-and-raise quarter ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 results, upbeat forecast ** Ooma Inc OOMA.N: up 23.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q3 beat, upbeat forecast ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 21.0% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Q3 miss, lower Q4 forecast ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q4 profit miss due to lower royalty revenue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Down after co unveils Blade Runner-style pick up truck ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 and raised FY revenue forecast ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 22.5% premarket ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: up 1.3% premarket ** Shoe Carnival Inc SCVL.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Hibbett Sports leads footwear retailers higher on strong Q3 sales ** EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O: up 82.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars on positive data from eye drop trial ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: down 26.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after discounted stock offering ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'buy' on improving fundamentals ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc ORGO.O: down 17.6% premarket BUZZ-Regenerative medicine firm Organogenesis slumps on equity raise ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Street cheers improved profit view ahead of holiday season, shares rise ** Celyad SA CYAD.O: up 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on funding from Belgian regional government

