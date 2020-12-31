BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon, Tribune Publishing, Ebang International, FAANG stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were flat in thin trading on Thursday, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to end 2020 with solid gains on hopes of more stimulus and coronavirus vaccines to support the domestic economy. .N

At 10:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 30,392.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.03% at 3,733.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.04% at 12,864.215. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Western Digital <WDC.O>, up 8.4% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 4.9% ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Lam Research <LRCX.O>, down 2.5% ** American Airlines <AAL.O>, down 2% ** TechnipFMC PLC <FTI.N>, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ashford Inc <AINC.N>, up 56.5% ** AeroCentury <ACY.N>, up 40.1% ** Intrepid Potash Inc <IPI.N>, up 38.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Zedge Inc <ZDGE.N>, down 11.7% ** Romeo Power Inc <RMO.N>, down 10.4% ** Fubotv Inc <FUBO.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Hoth Therapeutics <HOTH.O>, up 56.9% ** Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Equity Warrant <TEKKW.O>, up 27.8% ** Airnet Technology Inc <ANTE.O>, up 27.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Professional Diversity Network <IPDN.O>, down 23.7% ** Tottenham Acquisition I Ltd <CLNN.O>, down 18.8% ** HighPeak Energy Equity Warrants <HPKEW.O>, down 18.1% ** Exxon XOM.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Brokerages sees Q4 update as neutral

** Tribune Publishing Co TPCO.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Rises on buyout bid from largest shareholder

** Orbital Energy Group OEG.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Down after pricing $10 mln direct offering

** Ebang International EBON.O: up 20.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on cryptocurrency exchange launch plan

** Hoth Therapeutics HOTH.O: up 56.9%

BUZZ-Surges on production agreement for cancer drug

** Enphase Energy ENPH.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of promotion to S&P 500

** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 0.6%

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 3.6%

** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.3%

** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.4%

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.5%

BUZZ-FAANG year in review: Apple leads the $6 trln pack in a year marked by pandemic

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.64%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.08%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.45%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.24%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

flat

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.07%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.19%

