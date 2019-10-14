Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon, Tapestry, Nike, Wendy's, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks stalled on Monday after three straight sessions of gains as a bare-bones trade deal with China announced on Friday dampened sentiment and triggered a 2% drop in oil prices, ahead of the start of third-quarter earnings season.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 26,841.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.03% at 2,969.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was was unchanged at 8,056.938. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** PPL Corp PPL.N, up 3.6% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.OQ, up 3.5% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.OQ, down 6.9% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 3% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, up 30.5% ** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc ARMP.N, up 15.3% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N, up 11% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Bonanza Creek Energy Inc BCEI.N, down 9.7% ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N, down 9.7% ** LAIX Inc LAIX.N, down 8.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** NF Energy Saving Corporation BIMI.O, up 278.4% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 162.9% ** Ideal Power Inc IPWR.O, up 37.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Luokung Technology Crp LKCO.O, down 24.8% ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O, down 11% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, down 10% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.4% BUZZ- Wells Fargo starts with 'market perform'; advocates 'restraint' ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: up 2.2% BUZZ- Several brokerages bullish as research quiet period ends ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Gas, NGL pricing headwinds to continue in Q3 - JP Morgan ** Fastenal Company FAST.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Slips following best one-day surge since 1987 ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: flat BUZZ-Stephens sees tough 2020 on soft industry backdrop, rising costs ** Aecom ACM.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Rises on move to sell management services unit for $2.41 bln ** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: down 8.5% BUZZ-Crowdstrike drops as Citigroup joins bear camp on valuation ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE.N: up 3.4% BUZZ- Evercore upgrades on resilient cash flow, Cray deal ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: down 9.7% BUZZ-Parsley Energy falls on move to buy Jagged Peak for $1.62 bln ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: down 5.8% BUZZ- Falls on suspending construction in Turkey's Kirazli mine ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Activision Blizzard: Boycott calls hitting Hearthstone sales - Cowen ** The Wendy's Company WEN.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Wendy's: Rises as SunTrust and Wedbush raise PT on breakfast menu promise ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Datadog: Rises after multiple brokerages initiate coverage ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Nike: Top gainer on the Dow as BofAML upgrades to "neutral" ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Nike: Top gainer on the Dow as BofAML upgrades to "neutral" ** 21Vianet Group Inc VNET.O: up 16.1% BUZZ-21Vianet rises on agreement with Alibaba Group ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 0.8% ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 0.4% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 1.8% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 2.8% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.1% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: flat ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Energy companies fall on caution over first phase of U.S.-China trade deal ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Western Digital: Up as Loop Capital upgrades on prospects of rising demand ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Tapestry: Falls after UBS downgrades to "neutral" ** nLIGHT Inc LASR.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-nLIGHT Inc: Down after Needham trims PT, cites macro concerns ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 15.9% BUZZ-Cerecor jumps on sale of pediatric business to Aytu

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.06%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.28%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.60%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular