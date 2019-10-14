BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon, Tapestry, Nike, Wendy's, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks stalled on Monday after three straight sessions of gains as a bare-bones trade deal with China announced on Friday dampened sentiment and triggered a 2% drop in oil prices, ahead of the start of third-quarter earnings season.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 26,841.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.03% at 2,969.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was was unchanged at 8,056.938. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** PPL Corp PPL.N, up 3.6% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.OQ, up 3.5% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.OQ, down 6.9% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 3% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, up 30.5% ** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc ARMP.N, up 15.3% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N, up 11% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Bonanza Creek Energy Inc BCEI.N, down 9.7% ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N, down 9.7% ** LAIX Inc LAIX.N, down 8.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** NF Energy Saving Corporation BIMI.O, up 278.4% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 162.9% ** Ideal Power Inc IPWR.O, up 37.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Luokung Technology Crp LKCO.O, down 24.8% ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O, down 11% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O, down 10% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.4% BUZZ- Wells Fargo starts with 'market perform'; advocates 'restraint' ** Ping Identity Holding Corp PING.N: up 2.2% BUZZ- Several brokerages bullish as research quiet period ends ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Gas, NGL pricing headwinds to continue in Q3 - JP Morgan ** Fastenal Company FAST.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Slips following best one-day surge since 1987 ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: flat BUZZ-Stephens sees tough 2020 on soft industry backdrop, rising costs ** Aecom ACM.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Rises on move to sell management services unit for $2.41 bln ** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: down 8.5% BUZZ-Crowdstrike drops as Citigroup joins bear camp on valuation ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE.N: up 3.4% BUZZ- Evercore upgrades on resilient cash flow, Cray deal ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: down 9.7% BUZZ-Parsley Energy falls on move to buy Jagged Peak for $1.62 bln ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: down 5.8% BUZZ- Falls on suspending construction in Turkey's Kirazli mine ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Activision Blizzard: Boycott calls hitting Hearthstone sales - Cowen ** The Wendy's Company WEN.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Wendy's: Rises as SunTrust and Wedbush raise PT on breakfast menu promise ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Datadog: Rises after multiple brokerages initiate coverage ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Nike: Top gainer on the Dow as BofAML upgrades to "neutral" ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Nike: Top gainer on the Dow as BofAML upgrades to "neutral" ** 21Vianet Group Inc VNET.O: up 16.1% BUZZ-21Vianet rises on agreement with Alibaba Group ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 0.8% ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 0.4% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 1.8% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 2.8% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.1% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: flat ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Energy companies fall on caution over first phase of U.S.-China trade deal ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Western Digital: Up as Loop Capital upgrades on prospects of rising demand ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Tapestry: Falls after UBS downgrades to "neutral" ** nLIGHT Inc LASR.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-nLIGHT Inc: Down after Needham trims PT, cites macro concerns ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 15.9% BUZZ-Cerecor jumps on sale of pediatric business to Aytu

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.06%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.28%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.60%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.