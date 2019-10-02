Banking

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon Mobil, Stitch Fix, Lennar, United Natural Foods

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday, after hitting a one-month low in the previous session, as a shock contraction in manufacturing activity confirmed the domestic economy was feeling the burn from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 7:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.51% at 26,387. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.49% at 2,923.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.56% at 7,652.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pier 1 Imports <PIR.N>, up 5.0% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 3.4% ** Sibanye Gold Ltd <SBGL.N>, up 2.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, down 19.8% ** Trex Co Inc <TREX.N>, down 11.5% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Stars Group Inc <TSG.O>, up 42.6% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 34.3% ** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd <FFHL.O>, up 14.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Motif Bio plc <MTFB.O>, down 15.8% ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc <GHSI.O>, down 12.5% ** Lantheus Holdings Inc <LNTH.O>, down 11.1% ** United Natural Foods UNFI.N: down 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after Q4 profit disappoints ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Piper Jaffray survey points to demand for Palforzia ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: J&J's fundamentals strong, litigation overhang remains Johnson & Johnson settles Ohio lawsuits to avoid federal trial ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.0% premarket Weak oil prices hit Exxon's third-quarter earnings -filing ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q3 profit beats estimates on higher home sales ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Stitch Fix unravels after disappointing sales forecast

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular