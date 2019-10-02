BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon Mobil, Stitch Fix, Lennar, United Natural Foods

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday, after hitting a one-month low in the previous session, as a shock contraction in manufacturing activity confirmed the domestic economy was feeling the burn from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 7:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.51% at 26,387. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.49% at 2,923.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.56% at 7,652.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pier 1 Imports <PIR.N>, up 5.0% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 3.4% ** Sibanye Gold Ltd <SBGL.N>, up 2.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, down 19.8% ** Trex Co Inc <TREX.N>, down 11.5% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 6.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Stars Group Inc <TSG.O>, up 42.6% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 34.3% ** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd <FFHL.O>, up 14.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Motif Bio plc <MTFB.O>, down 15.8% ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc <GHSI.O>, down 12.5% ** Lantheus Holdings Inc <LNTH.O>, down 11.1% ** United Natural Foods UNFI.N: down 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles after Q4 profit disappoints ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Piper Jaffray survey points to demand for Palforzia ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: J&J's fundamentals strong, litigation overhang remains Johnson & Johnson settles Ohio lawsuits to avoid federal trial ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.0% premarket Weak oil prices hit Exxon's third-quarter earnings -filing ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q3 profit beats estimates on higher home sales ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Stitch Fix unravels after disappointing sales forecast

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692))

