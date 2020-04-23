BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Expedia Group, Crocs, Enzo Biochem

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street gained on Thursday as jobless claims declined for the third straight week, raising hopes the worst of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the labor market might be over, but a crash in business activity dulled sentiment..N

At 15:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.46% at 23,819.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.58% at 2,843.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.51% at 8,623.334. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 12.7% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, up 11.7% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp <LVS.N>, up 11.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, down 8.2% ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, down 5.9% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, up 30.6% ** IPath S&P GSCI CRUDE OL ETN <OIL.N>, up 27.8% ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, up 28.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil <SCO.N>, down 22.7% ** SilverBow Resources Inc <SBOW.N>, down 16.5% ** Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Idx <JDST.N>, down 11.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, up 43.9% ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc <NEPT.O>, up 32.8% ** Sleep Number Corp <SNBR.O>, up 30.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** OpGen Equity Warrants <OPGNW.O>, down 92% ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, down 16.3% ** NETGEAR Inc <NTGR.O>, down 16.2% ** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-TD Ameritrade Holding Corp: Drops on quarterly profit miss ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: up 19.4%

BUZZ-Enzo Biochem: Shares rise on COVID-19 test kit launch ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Snap announces $750 mln convertible debt offering, shares slip ** CNS Pharmaceutical Inc CNSP.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-CNS Pharma: Jumps on orphan drug designation application for cancer drug ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Marathon Petroleum's prelim. Q1 results slightly better-than-expected ** Immunic Inc IMUX.O: down 14.8%

BUZZ-Immunic Inc: Falls on discounted share placement ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 2.2% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 2.2% ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: up 3.2% ** KB Home KBH.N: up 1.6%

** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-U.S. homebuilders: Up as jobless claims fall ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Crocs Inc: Slides on Q1 earnings, revenue miss ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Expedia Group: Rises on plans to boost liquidity, cut costs ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O: up 32.8% BUZZ-Neptune Wellness: Shares gain; set to ship one mln units of hand sanitizer weekly ** Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O: up 2.3% ** Patterson Companies Inc PDCO.O: up 2.1% ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 0.2% ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 7.8% BUZZ-Economic damage to dental practices makes situation dire for dental cos - Evercore ** Sleep Number Corp SNBR.O: up 30.5% BUZZ-Sleep Number Corp: Jumps on better-than expected quarterly profit ** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 4.0% BUZZ-CSX Corp: Cost controls pay off even as coronavirus hits sales, shares rise ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Grocery Outlet falls as secondary offering boosted by 50% ** Hershey Co HSY.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Hershey: Falls on Q1 profit miss, massive sales decline in China ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Target Corp: Falls on profit warning as it temporarily raises wages ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Street View: AT&T's WarnerMedia, Entertainment units face virus hurdles this year ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan's results highlight bleak macro situation ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Lam Research: Falls on lower-than-expected revenue ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 5.6% BUZZ- Aytu BioScience: Rises after distribution deal for COVID-19 tests ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Gilead: Upcoming COVID-19 trial data may not be enough to draw conclusions - analyst ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 11.2% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 8.3% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 3.8% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainments Ltd MLCO.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands: Sees speedy recovery in Asia once virus-related restrictions ease ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 5.3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.0% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 28.7% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 7.9% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 8.1% ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: up 35.3% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain on production cuts, Gulf tensions ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc HLX.N: up 11.3% BUZZ-Helix Energy Solutions Group: Jumps on strong Q1 results ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Bausch Health Co: Jefferies cuts PT on COVID-19 headwinds to contact lens business ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Avis Budget Group: Surges after forecasting improving demand for summer ** DTE Energy Co DTE.N: up 1.0% BUZZ- DTE Energy: CS sees Q1 earnings miss estimates on coronavirus hit, cuts PT ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Eli Lilly: Shares up on Q1 sales rise, adjusted EPS forecast ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 22.9% BUZZ-Immunomedics set to hit two-decade high as FDA approves breast cancer therapy ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Alcoa Corp: Climbs on Q1 profit, revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.63%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.43%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.60%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.94%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.45%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.75%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.