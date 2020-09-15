BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exelixis Inc, AnPac Bio-Medical, Lennar Corp, Equillium Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day meeting. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.68% at 28,183.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.91% at 3,414.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.37% at 11,208.015. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Occidental PetROleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 5% ** Nextera Energy Inc <NEE.N>, up 4.3% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 7.1% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, down 3.1% ** Charles Schwab Corp <SCHW.N>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II Corp <IPOB.N>, up 22.5% ** Envela Corp <ELA.N>, up 19.7% ** Radiant Logistics Inc <RLGT.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 7.1% ** Carnival Plc CUK.N, down 6.3% ** Medallia Inc <MDLA.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc <MRNS.O>, up 50.5% ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, up 32.8% ** NextDecade Corp <NEXT.O>, up 28.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, down 24.6% ** AudioEye Inc <AEYE.O>, down 13.6% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, down 12.5% ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 50.5%

BUZZ-Surges after genetic epilepsy drug meets late-stage study main goal ** VF Corp VFC.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-BTIG upgrades to 'buy' on improving demand trends ** Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O: up 23.6%

BUZZ-Up on entering restructuring support agreement with stakeholders ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Set for fifth straight session of gains ** Novus Therapeutics Inc NVUS.O: up 215.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day after Anelixis acquisition ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Zooms ahead as RV demand prompts upbeat forecast ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises after upbeat Q3 sales outlook ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of Xbox cloud gaming service launch ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $445 mln German govt funding for COVID-19 vaccine program ** Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Rises on proposed deal to buy stake in Sichuan Tema ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank expects 'impressive' digital growth, hikes PT ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine deal expansion in India ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 32.8%

BUZZ-Soars on FDA 'fast track' tag for brain tumor treatment ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Up on starting mid-stage study of potential COVID-19 drug ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Down on $1 bln equity offering plans ** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Gains as FDA approves production facility in Ireland ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp ABUS.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from ongoing study of hepatitis B therapy ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: down 24.6%

BUZZ-Plummets on going-concern doubts, plans to explore options ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises on strong outlook, $2 bln savings target ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Analysts say Q3 order growth below peer rates, shares down ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Rises on regulatory pathway for COVID-19 treatment study ** Social Capital Hedosophia II IPOB.N: up 22.5%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to take Opendoor public ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on immunology testing contract ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Up on partnership with Utah for COVID-19 testing ** Exelixis Inc EXEL.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Up as drug for solid tumor shows promise in preclinical study

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.19%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.89%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.26%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.10%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.62%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.83%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.75%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.13%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

