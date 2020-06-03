BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Evofem, Micro Technology, FSD Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday, with Nasdaq futures inching closer to a record high as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. .N

At 06:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.72% at 25,885. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.49% at 3,092, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.36% at 9,682.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Baytex Energy corp <BTE>, up 33.8% ** Latam Airlines Group <LTM>, up 12.1% ** O-I Glas Inc <OI>, up 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL>, down 12.7% ** Reinsurance Group of America Inc <RGA>, down 11.5% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.K>, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** FSD Pharma Inc <HUGE.O>, up 132.3% ** Gridsum Holding Inc <GSUM.O>, up 45.3% ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc <HTGM.O>, up 18.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Evofem Biosciences Inc <EVFM.O>, down 21.7% ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc <CLRB.O>, down 16.7% ** Biohitech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, down 16% ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 132.3% BUZZ- Surges on FDA nod to design study for potential COVID-19 treatment ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: down 21.7% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on discounted stock offering ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ- Gains as Q1 forecast above Wall Street's

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.