US Markets
BTE

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Evofem, Micro Technology, FSD Pharma

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday, with Nasdaq futures inching closer to a record high as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. .N

At 06:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.72% at 25,885. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.49% at 3,092, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.36% at 9,682.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Baytex Energy corp <BTE>, up 33.8% ** Latam Airlines Group <LTM>, up 12.1% ** O-I Glas Inc <OI>, up 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL>, down 12.7% ** Reinsurance Group of America Inc <RGA>, down 11.5% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.K>, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** FSD Pharma Inc <HUGE.O>, up 132.3% ** Gridsum Holding Inc <GSUM.O>, up 45.3% ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc <HTGM.O>, up 18.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Evofem Biosciences Inc <EVFM.O>, down 21.7% ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc <CLRB.O>, down 16.7% ** Biohitech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, down 16% ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 132.3% BUZZ- Surges on FDA nod to design study for potential COVID-19 treatment ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: down 21.7% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on discounted stock offering ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ- Gains as Q1 forecast above Wall Street's

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTE LTM OI CBL RGA MOGU HUGE GSUM HTGM EVFM CLRB BHTG MCHP NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular