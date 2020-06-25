BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Evelo Biosciences, American Airlines, Translate Bio

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock futures slipped further on Thursday following Wall Street's worst day in two weeks, as investors were unnerved by an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and an elevated weekly jobless claims number. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.85% at 25,176. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.66% at 3,029, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.10% at 10,000.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Gnc Holdings <GNC.N>, up 45.2% ** Jupai Holdings Ltd <JP.N>, up 20.0% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Modine Manufacturing Co <MOD.N>, down 16.1% ** Kb Home <KBH.N>, down 16% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seanergy Maritime SHIPZ.O, up 86.0% ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd PHCF.O, up 65.2% ** Sini Global Shipping America Ltd <SINO.O>, up 14.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, down 26.6% ** Farmer Bros Co <FARM.O>, down 21.8% ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc <XERS.O>, down 19.7% ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls as co delays reopening of California Disneyland ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg says Boeing to face MAX pressure until demand stabilizes, downgrades ** Magenta Therapeutics MGTA.O: down 18.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $60 mln stock offering ** UniQure QURE.O: down 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as brokerages downgrade on 'pedestrian' licensing deal with CSL ** Evelo Biosciences EVLO.O: down 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $45 mln equity raise ** IZEA Worldwide Inc IZEA.O: up 25.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on raised sales outlook ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as SpaceShipTwo set for second test flight ** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q2 beats on rise in home cooking ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Catalent to make potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Darden Restaurants DRI.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong earnings forecast, improving weekly sales ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q3 results beat expectations ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as it prices $2.5 bln debt offer ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-slides on planned share offer as Takeda looks to cash out

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.