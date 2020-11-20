US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Euroseas, Reed's, FireEye, Workday, BioNTech

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the blow to the economy from increasing coronavirus infections. .N

At 10:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.55% at 29,321.97. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.19% at 3,575.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.17% at 11,884.785. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.OQ, up 5.6% ** Etsy Inc ETSY.OQ, up 5.2% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.OQ, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** FirstEnergy Corp FE.N, down 5.7% ** Intuit Inc INTU.OQ, down 3.6% ** W W Grainger Inc GWW.N, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FTS International Inc FTSI.N, up 40.8% ** Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc NGVC.N, up 20.9% ** HighPoint Resources Corp HPR.N, up 20.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GSX TECHEDU INC GSX.N, down 23.3% ** Cypress Environmental Partners LP CELP.N, down 9.6% ** American Realty Investors Inc <ARL.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O, up 69.1% ** AYRO Inc AYRO.O, up 30.7% ** Dada Nexus Ltd DADA.O, up 25.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 26.7% ** Euroseas Ltd ESEA.O, down 17.5% ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc <KNDI.O>, down 15.2% ** Amarin Corporation plc AMRN.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from China heart drug trial ** Reed's Inc REED.O: down 21.7%

BUZZ-Reed's loses fizz on planned stock offering ** AVROBIO Inc AVRO.O: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted public offering

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.3% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 5.2% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.8% ** AstraZeneca Plc AZN.O: up 1.2% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Pfizer to submit U.S. authorization request for COVID-19 vaccine Friday, shares up ** Euroseas Ltd ESEA.O: down 17.5%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in two years after disappointing quarter ** Capri Holdings Limited CPRI.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises as BTIG upgrades to 'buy' on fast recovery ** Precision BioSciences Inc DTIL.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Surges on research and licensing deal with Eli Lilly ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages increase PTs after strong Q3 ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Needham sees COVID-19 test sales declining in 2021, downgrades ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Blackstone capital infusion to drive growth for FireEye ** GSX TECHEDU INC GSX.N: down 23.3%

BUZZ-Slumps on reporting Q3 loss ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high on strong results [nL4N2I62UU] ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PTs on lower margin growth expectations

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.26%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.86%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.85%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.54%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.18%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.88%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.34%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

    Most Popular