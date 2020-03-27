BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eton Pharma, ViacomCBS, SmileDirectClub, Oil and gas stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street fell more than 3% on Friday, following the S&P 500 and the Dow's best three-day run in nearly a century, as fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic returned to the forefront..N

At 10:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 4.03% at 21,642.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.55% at 2,536.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.45% at 7,528.641. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Equity Residential <EQR.N>, up 3.9% ** Extra Space Storage Inc <EXR.N>, up 3.4% ** Public Storage <PSA.N>, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 18.3% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 18.3% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 17.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Battalion Oil Corp <BATL.N>, up 43% ** Itau Corpbanca <ITCB.N>, up 22.5% ** CooTek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, up 19.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc <RRTS.N>, down 33.2% ** Regional Management Corp <RM.N>, down 21.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** BIO-Key International Inc <BKYI.O>, up 327.7% ** THL Credit Inc <TCRD.O>, up 70.2% ** Formula Systems (1985) Ltd <FORTY.O>, up 45.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BGC Partners inc<BGCP.O>, down 27.3% ** Kornit Digital Ltd <KRNT.O>, down 20.5% ** Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co <HMHC.O>, down 20.2% ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 16.8% BUZZ-Rises on production of 3D printed face shields

** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 0.5% BUZZ-Rises on Sanofi collaboration for COVID-19 vaccine development

** Centennial Resource CDEV.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Mark Papa to retire earlier than planned from Centennial board

** ViacomCBS VIACA.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Slips as co withdraws 2020 outlook on coronavirus impact

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Falls as co suspends all share buybacks, dividends

** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 5.8% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 6.7% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 6.7% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 3.8% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 12.2% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 9.5% ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: down 3.3% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 9.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 9.0% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks stumble as virus-led demand fears outweigh stimulus efforts

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 24.8% BUZZ-Up on getting U.S. marketing rights to adrenal insufficiency therapy

** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Down on trial delays due to coronavirus

** Party City PRTY.N: down 9.1% BUZZ-Trips as co withdraws outlook on coronavirus impact

** U.S. Steel X.N: down 7.6% ** Olympic Steel ZEUS.O: down 6.7% ** Nucor Corp NUE.N: down 3.1% ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 10.6% ** Steel Dynamics STLD.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-U.S. Steel: Down as coronavirus concerns drive 2020 capex cut, operation halts USN

** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Telsey says Tractor Supply a stable business in volatile environment, upgrades

** NanoVibronix Inc NAOV.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Rises as device to mitigate UTI may benefit COVID-19 patients

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.82%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 3.37%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.94%

Energy

.SPNY

down 6.06%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.77%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 4.62%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.84%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.62%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.21%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.22%

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.