BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energy stocks, Zoom Video, Boeing, Walgreens

U.S. stock index futures bounced on Thursday as oil prices recovered on hopes of a Saudi-Russia deal to cut output, but expectations of another surge in U.S. jobless claims due to the coronavirus kept investors on edge. .N

At 8:18 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.92% at 21,139. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.88% at 2,494, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.60% at 7,558. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 158.6% ** Chaparral Energy Inc CHAP.N, up 60.1% ** Precision Drilling Corp PDS.N, up 24.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group JE.N, down 26.7% ** Invitae Corp NVTA.N, down 9.9% ** Frontline Ltd FRO.N, down 7.6% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O, up 69.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Golar LNG Partners LP GMLP.O, down 53.3% ** Chuy's Holdings CHUY.O, down 15.7% ** China Recycling Energy Corp CREG.O, down 15.9% ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 5.1% premarket Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo BUZZ-RBC hikes PT even as SpaceX bans employees from using app ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 6.4% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 6.8% premarket ** Marathon OilMRO.N: up 9.0% premarket ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 8.6% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 10.4% premarket ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 13.4% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 10.8% premarket ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: up 6.5% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 8.8% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Energy stocks gather steam as oil prices jump 10% ** Shopify SHOP.NSHOP.TO: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pulling 2020 forecast ** PVH PVH.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q4 earnings top expectations ** Invitae Corp NVTA.N: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Invitae falls on deep-discounted stock offering ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as executives take pay cuts through September ** ION Geophysical IO.N: up 158.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on strong Q1 revenue expectations ** Affimed NV AFMD.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants "orphan drug" status to co's cancer drug ** Boeing BA.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as CEO outlines voluntary layoff plan to counter coronavirus fallout ** Walgreens WBA.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after second-quarter profit beat ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees 50% chance of winning appeal for patent ** Neptune Wellness NEPT.O: up 69.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Health Canada green lights co's hand sanitizers

