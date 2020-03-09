BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energy stocks, big banks, U.S. cruises, Airlines cos

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures plunged 5% on Monday to hit a daily trading limit, as global recession fears were amplified by a 25% slump in oil prices and the relentless march of the coronavirus across the United States and Europe. .N

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 4.87% at 24,534. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 4.89% at 2,819, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 4.82% at 8,093.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Enzo Biochem <ENZ.N>, up 30.9% ** DHT Holdings <DHT.N>, up 10.5% ** Independence Contract Drilling <ICD>, up 10.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** SM Energy Co <SM.N>, down 47.6% ** U.S. Silica Holdings <SLCA.N>, down 46.6% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 44.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTVZ.O>, up 257.1% ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, up 57.3%

** Cocrystal Pharma COCP.O up 61% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Green Plains Inc <GPRE.O>, down 60.6% ** PDC Energy Inc <PDCE.O>, down 43.4% ** Rattler Midstream <RTLR.O>, down 39.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 10.9% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 10.4% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 10.6% premarket ** Well Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 10.7% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 12.2% premarket ** Norgan Stanley MS.N: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Wall Street heavyweight banks slump amid wider market destruction ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 51.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on initiating program to develop coronavirus therapies ** XP Inc XP.O: down 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls 13.3% in its biggest daily pct drop to date ** BOK Financial Corp BOKF.O: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Raymond James cuts to 'market perform' on exposure to energy firms ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 5.6% premarket BUZZ-McDonald's slips as Guggenheim cuts PT over coronavirus concerns ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 33.6% premarket BUZZ-Diamondback Energy: Plunges as co cuts drilling activity on tumbling oil prices ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 11.4% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 13.1% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 11.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. cruises: Set for another day of multi-year lows amid coronavirus worries ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.2% premarket ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 20.4% premarket ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 17.2% premarket ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 7.8% premarket ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Companies developing coronavirus treatments, tests and vaccines rise ** American Airlines Inc AAL.O: down 5.6% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 6.0% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 4.6% premarket

BUZZ-Airlines stocks slammed as coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks global stocks ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 17.0% premarket ** Exxon XOM.N: down 16.3% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 39.7% premarket

** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 31.7% premarket Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 29.6% premarket

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 24.9% premarket

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares sink on S.Arabia's "Russian Roulette"

** SAP SE SAP.N: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-SAP cancels March event amid coronavirus panic ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Gilead Sciences: Falls as RBC downgrades citing over-valuation ** Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA.O : up 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after eye drug succeeds in late-stage study ** Oasis Petroleum OAS.O : down 31.4% premarket BUZZ-RBC downgrades Oasis Petroleum, says less drilling may be best path

