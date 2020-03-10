BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energy stocks, big banks, Aytu Bioscience, Dick's Sporting Goods

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday as investors pinned their hopes on policy easing by major central banks and governments after global markets plummeted in the previous session on fears of a coronavirus-driven recession. .N

At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.43% at 24,668.18. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.52% at 2,843.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.73% at 8,247.265. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 14.7% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co <PXD.N>, up 11.2% ** Lincoln National Corp <LNC.N>, up 10.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, down 3% ** Xylem Inc <XYL.N>, down 1.4% ** Gartner Inc <IT.N>, down 1.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Enable Midstream Partners LP <ENBL.N>, up 67.7% ** Planet Green Holdings Corp <PLAG.N>, up 36.8% ** Ovintiv Inc Ord <OVV.N>, up 34.2% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, down 35.5% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, down 32.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, up 121.1% ** Cypress Semiconductor Corp <CY.O>, up 45.7% ** Priority Technology Holdings Inc <PRTH.O>, up 31.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Co Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, down 40.4% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 28.6% ** Stitch Fix Inc <SFIX.O>, down 27.6% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 5.3% BUZZ-Will curtail activity if needed to maintain dividend - RBC ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 27.6% BUZZ-Hits record low on disappointing revenue forecast ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT, sees potential in "offsite ads" service ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Makes millionth car, set to snap 3-day losing streak ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-Rises on $4 mln funding for coronavirus vaccine development ** Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY.O: up 45.7% BUZZ-Eyes best day since 2008 after U.S. clears Infineon takeover ** TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc TCON.O: down 15.5% BUZZ-Falls after discontinuing development of eye drug ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 5.6% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.9% ** Citigroup C.N: up 4.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.6% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 3.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Big banks rise after stimulus hopes lift investor sentiment ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-JPM says Baker Hughes can 'hunker down' in weak oil prices, upgrades ** Carnival Corp CCL: up 3.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Cruise companies ride the rebound wave ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Cowen hikes PT on future non-U.S. Prime subscription growth ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises on 30% cut in 2020 capex as oil prices tumble ** Aytu Bioscience Inc AYTU.O: up 244.8% BUZZ-Aytu soars on deal to distribute coronavirus test in United States ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 5.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 6.2% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 5.8% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 4.7% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 3.5% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-U.S. energy: Licks wounds a day after Saudi-sparked oil mauling ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4, dividend hike ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Rises after coronavirus-related research launch ** Welltower Inc WELL.N: up 0.5% ** Macerich Co MAC.N: up 5.7% ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 6.5% ** Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N: up 6.9% ** Equinix Inc EQIX.O: up 3.6% ** National Retail Properties Inc NNN.N: up 2.0% ** Realty Income Corp O.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jefferies more bearish on senior housing, mall REITs amid COVID-19 ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Rises after Wainwright lauds 'deep and diverse' pipeline ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Up after signing deal with NFL

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.88%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.99%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 2.76%

Energy

.SPNY

up 5.05%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.59%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 4.42%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.57%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.79%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

