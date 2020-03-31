BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energy stocks, Apple, Amarin, Conagra Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 headed for its worst first quarter since 1938 amid growing evidence of the scale of the damage caused by the collapse in oil prices and business activity due to the coronavirus. .N

At 10:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.24% at 22,381.97. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.58% at 2,611.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.95% at 7,848.111. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N, up 14.5% ** Devon Energy DVN.N, up 14.3% ** Diamond Back Energy FANG.O, up 12.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NVR Inc NVR.N, down 5.1% ** W. R. Berkley Corp WRB.N, down 5.1% ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O, down 5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp MX.N, up 22.7% ** Bonanza Creek Energy BCEI.N, up 22% ** Lovisa Holdings LOV.N, up 19.1% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Delphi Technologies DLPH.N, down 24.3% ** Navios Maritime Holdings NM_pg.N, down 11.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O, up 292.7% ** SG Blocks SGBX.O, up 116% ** Trevi Therapeutics TRVI.O, up 40.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O, down 69.6% ** Tremont Mortgage Trust TRMT.O, down 21.5% ** ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR.O, down 21.7% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Gap falls, expects stores to remain shut for longer as virus crisis deepens ** Commvault Systems CVLT.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises as Starboard reveals stake

Activist investor Starboard says it has 9.3% stake in software firm Commvault ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 2.4% China's Pinduoduo raises $1.1 bln in share placement amid volatile markets ** Apple AAPL.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Supplier Japan Display seals $200 mln funding deal- sources ** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc CCO.N: up 19.0% BUZZ-Outdoor advertiser Clear Media soars on buyout bid by JC Decaux-led consortium ** Second Sight Medical Products Inc EYES.O: down 20.4% BUZZ-Falls on announcement to wind down business due to coronavirus ** Amarin Corp Plc AMRN.O: down 69.6% BUZZ-Sinks as U.S. court rules heart drug patents invalid ** Twilio TWLO.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Piper Sandler downgrades to 'neutral' on coronavirus risks ** Akero Therapeutics AKRO.O: up 17.5% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from NASH study ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.6% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.2% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Energy shares rise as U.S, Russia agree to oil market talks ** Titan Medical TMDI.O: down 34.0%

BUZZ-Falls after warning of business hit from coronavirus ** Conagra Brands CAG.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Up after co raises 2020 forecast

** Luminex Corp LMNX.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises after BARDA funding for COVID-19 test development ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O: up 292.7%

BUZZ-Up on accelerated launch of telemedicine service ** Kiniksa KNSA.O: up 22.5%

BUZZ-Soars after drug shows treatment response in COVID-19 patients

