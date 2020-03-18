BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energy cos, tech cos, Walt Disney, Boeing

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday, pointing to another volatile session for Wall Street as a bounce from sweeping stimulus measures was eclipsed by growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America. .N

At 7:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 3.92% at 20,145. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 3.69% at 2,403.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 4.43% at 7,077.25.

The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ:

** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.K>, up 33.3%

** Tegna Inc <TGNA.K>, up 12.7%

** Arbor Realty Trust Inc <ABR>, up 11.9%

The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ:

** Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd <SBSW.K>, down 29.8%

** Sasol Ltd <SSL>, down 29.6%

** Nio Inc <NIO>, down 26.2%

The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O:

** Ideaya Biosciences Inc <IDYA.O>, up 94.1%

The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O:

** Assertio Therapeutics Inc <ASRT.O>, down 32.8%

** Synlogic Inc <SYBX.O>, down 23.7%

** Caesars Entertainment Corp <CZR.O>, down 20.4%

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 4.5% premarket

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 5.2% premarket

** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 9.2% premarket

** Occidental Corp OXY.N: down 5.6% premarket

** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 4.4% premarket

** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 8.8% premarket

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 5.8% premarket

** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 5.9% premarket

BUZZ-Energy companies fall as U.S. crude prices plunge to 17-year low

** Harmony Gold HMY.N: down 11.6% premarket

** Sibanye Gold SBSW.N: down 29.8% premarket

** Anglogold Ashanti AU.N: down 9.1% premarket

** Yamana Gold AUY.N: down 9.1% premarket

** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: down 4.2% premarket

** Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N: down 4.5% premarket

BUZZ-Gold stocks track fall in bullion prices as coronavirus fears rise

** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 8.8% premarket

BUZZ-Rises after update on trail for acute stroke treatment

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 4.8% premarket

BUZZ-Shares tumble on movie postponement

** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 7.0% premarket

BUZZ-Fox sells 5% Roku stake to finance Tubi TV acquisition

** Tegna Inc TGNA.N: up 12.7% premarket

BUZZ-Soars on go-private offer

** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 11.8% premarket

BUZZ-Falls after warning on Q1 loss due to virus outbreak

** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 52.8% premarket

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to advance coronavirus vaccine development

** Boeing Co BA.N: down 16.1% premarket

BUZZ-Extends fall, seeks life support for industry

(Compiled by Shanti S. Nair in Bengaluru)

