BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energy, banks, restaurant stocks

U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. .N

At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.53% at 28,546.33. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.55% at 3,244.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.89% at 9,138.579. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, up 2.8% ** Clorox Co CLX.N, up 2% ** CME Group Inc CME.O, up 1.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Americn Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 6.9% ** Freeport-Mcmoran Inc FCX.N, down 6.8% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, down 6.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, up 87.8% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd APT.N, up 25.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Intellicheck Inc IDN.N, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc CBLI.O, up 197% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O, up 45.2% ** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O, up 41.4% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NeuroMetrix Inc NURO.O, down 26.7% ** Saexploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O, down 15.6% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-AbbVie rises as China tests its HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Earnings hit from Shanghai resort closure may not be sizeable - JPM ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 6.6% ** Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 5.1% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 6.4% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 3.8% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 5% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.5% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 5% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 3.9% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 6.9% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 6.4% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 2.9% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 3.5% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 2.1% ** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Casino operators, travel stocks knocked down by China virus fears ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-D.R. Horton sees higher demand for homes in 2020, stock eyes record high ** Spirit AreoSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT as 737 MAX production shutdown continues ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 2.2% ** Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-CS sees near-term impact on China-exposed retailers from coronavirus ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 8.5% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd APT.A: up 22.7% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 14.4% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 45.2%

BUZZ-Coronavirus fuels gains in antiviral developer BioCryst, face mask maker Alpha Pro ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.4% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.9% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Banks hit by falling Treasury yields as coronavirus spurs growth fears ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: down 3%

BUZZ-Slides after turning down near $1 bln offer ** China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc SXTC.O: up 29.4%

BUZZ-China SXT Pharma to increase production of TCMP products, shares soar ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 5.6% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 3.9% ** Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N: down 5.2% ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Restaurant stocks drop as chains shut doors on coronavirus fears ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Pfizer unit-Mylan combination likely to disappoint - SVB Leerink ** Trovagene Inc TROV.O: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Set for 3-month high as cancer drug shows promise ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.4% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 5.1% ** Occidental Corp OXY.N: down 2.7% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2.6% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 4.3% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 3.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 3.5% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Energy stocks plunge as China virus stokes oil demand concerns ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 3.8% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 4.0% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese tech cos fall on Coronavirus fears ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat gains as plant-based burgers reach more Denny's restaurants ** NeuroMetrix Inc NURO.O: down 26.7%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in over 10 yrs on disappointing Q4 revenue

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.70%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.59%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.39%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.07%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.56%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.66%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.85%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.67%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.48%

