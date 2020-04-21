US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energous, Hertz Global, PAVmed

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. crude prices and glum annual forecasts by companies foreshadowed the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 13:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.73% at 23,005.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.20% at 2,732.75 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.78% at 8,237.299. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 7.6% ** Equifax Inc <EFX.N>, up 3.5% ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 10.9% ** Freeport-McMoran Inc <FCX.N>, down 7.6% ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 7.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DB Crude Oil Double Short ETN <DTO.N>, up 82.1% ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil <SCO.N>, up 58.2% ** SilverBow Resources Inc <SBOW.N>, up 25.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil <UCO.N>, down 46.8% ** Ipath S&P GSCI Crude Ol ETN <OIL.N>, down 46% ** UBS ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN <OILX.N>, down 43.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** TORM Plc Ord <TRMD.O>, up 373.7% ** Energous Corp <WATT.O>, up 207.7% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 54.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCC.O>, down 52.4% ** Summit Semiconductor Inc <WISA.O>, down 45.5% ** Kelly Services Inc <KELYB.O>, down 26.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.4% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 2.7% ** American Airlines Groups Inc AAL.O: down 2.4% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 2.9% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 3.0% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-U.S. carriers: Perfect time to benefit from cheap oil, only if demand returns ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 24.5%

BUZZ-Cinedigm Corp: Jumps on higher monthly active viewers ** Centogene NV CNTG.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Centogene rises after launching COVID-19 detection kit ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-HCA Healthcare withdraws 2020 forecast on coronavirus uncertainty, shares slip ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps as teams with Starbucks in China ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc WISA.O: down 45.5%

BUZZ-Summit Wireless: Drops on second Nasdaq non-compliance notice ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 30.0%

BUZZ-Vaxart Inc: Surges on positive preclinical data from potential COVID-19 vaccines ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc CYCC.O: down 52.4%

BUZZ-Cyclacel Pharma dives on deep discounted stock offering ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 2.0% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 1.7% ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 1.8% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 1.8% ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 1.1% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Gold miners fall as oil rout prompts panic selling ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 3.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.8% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 5.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks fall on lower treasury yields as crude crash drives bond appeal ** PAVmed Inc PAVM.O: up 14.5%

BUZZ-PAVmed jumps as FDA approves carpal tunnel syndrome treatment device ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Hexel Corp: Falls after results miss as coronavirus hits demand ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-VF Corp: Falls as preliminary FY 2020 revenue disappoints ** ATyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-ATyr Pharma Inc: Rises on FDA nod to further test lung treatment for COVID-19 ** Teekay Corp TK.N: up 7.4% ** Nordic American Tanker Ltd NAT.N: up 7.1% ** Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Tanker stocks rise as oil traders rush for storage amid supply glut ** International Business Corp IBM.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-IBM falls on 2020 forecast withdrawal due to coronavirus pandemic ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Hertz Global Holdings: Cuts 10,000 jobs as bookings fall, shares drop ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.3% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 16.7% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 1.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 3.4% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 1.5% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 1.5% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 4.2% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 0.4% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 5.6% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 2.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks fall as crude futures plunge ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 2.9% BUZZ-Amazon could become an aggregator of health insurance to its sellers - Bernstein ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Coca-Cola: Hits nearly 3-wk low on forecast of quarterly earnings hit ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: down 3.1% BUZZ-Edwards Lifesciences: JPM says temporary procedure deferrals to continue, slashes PT ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Darden Restaurants prices upsized stock offering amid grapple with COVID-19 ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Laboratory Corp: Rises on emergency use authorization for COVID-19 home test ** Energous Corp WATT.O: up 207.7% BUZZ-Energous: Soars on FCC certification for new wireless charging transmitter ** Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Cara: Rises on positive results from late-stage trials in hemodialysis patients ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: down 6.1% BUZZ-Philip Morris: Falls on downbeat quarterly profit outlook due to coronavirus impact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.99%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.10%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.05%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.70%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.81%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.00%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.14%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC FLIR EFX CARR FTNT FCX OKE DTO SCO SBOW UCO OIL OILX TRMD WATT PECK CYCC WISA KELYB UAL DAL AAL LUV ALK JBLU CIDM CNTG HCA BYND VXRT NEM GOLD KL AUY AU HMY GS JPM C WFC BAC MS PAVM HXL VFC LIFE TK NAT STNG IBM HTZ XOM CVX WLL MRO OXY FANG PXD COP APA NBL BKR SLB HAL AMZN KO EW DRI LH CARA PM

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular