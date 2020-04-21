BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energous, Hertz Global, PAVmed

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. crude prices and glum annual forecasts by companies foreshadowed the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 13:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.73% at 23,005.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.20% at 2,732.75 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.78% at 8,237.299. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 7.6% ** Equifax Inc <EFX.N>, up 3.5% ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 10.9% ** Freeport-McMoran Inc <FCX.N>, down 7.6% ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 7.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DB Crude Oil Double Short ETN <DTO.N>, up 82.1% ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil <SCO.N>, up 58.2% ** SilverBow Resources Inc <SBOW.N>, up 25.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil <UCO.N>, down 46.8% ** Ipath S&P GSCI Crude Ol ETN <OIL.N>, down 46% ** UBS ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN <OILX.N>, down 43.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** TORM Plc Ord <TRMD.O>, up 373.7% ** Energous Corp <WATT.O>, up 207.7% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 54.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCC.O>, down 52.4% ** Summit Semiconductor Inc <WISA.O>, down 45.5% ** Kelly Services Inc <KELYB.O>, down 26.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.4% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 2.7% ** American Airlines Groups Inc AAL.O: down 2.4% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 2.9% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: down 3.0% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-U.S. carriers: Perfect time to benefit from cheap oil, only if demand returns ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 24.5%

BUZZ-Cinedigm Corp: Jumps on higher monthly active viewers ** Centogene NV CNTG.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Centogene rises after launching COVID-19 detection kit ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-HCA Healthcare withdraws 2020 forecast on coronavirus uncertainty, shares slip ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat jumps as teams with Starbucks in China ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc WISA.O: down 45.5%

BUZZ-Summit Wireless: Drops on second Nasdaq non-compliance notice ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 30.0%

BUZZ-Vaxart Inc: Surges on positive preclinical data from potential COVID-19 vaccines ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc CYCC.O: down 52.4%

BUZZ-Cyclacel Pharma dives on deep discounted stock offering ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 2.0% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 1.7% ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 1.8% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 1.8% ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 1.1% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Gold miners fall as oil rout prompts panic selling ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 3.0% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.8% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 5.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks fall on lower treasury yields as crude crash drives bond appeal ** PAVmed Inc PAVM.O: up 14.5%

BUZZ-PAVmed jumps as FDA approves carpal tunnel syndrome treatment device ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Hexel Corp: Falls after results miss as coronavirus hits demand ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-VF Corp: Falls as preliminary FY 2020 revenue disappoints ** ATyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-ATyr Pharma Inc: Rises on FDA nod to further test lung treatment for COVID-19 ** Teekay Corp TK.N: up 7.4% ** Nordic American Tanker Ltd NAT.N: up 7.1% ** Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Tanker stocks rise as oil traders rush for storage amid supply glut ** International Business Corp IBM.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-IBM falls on 2020 forecast withdrawal due to coronavirus pandemic ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Hertz Global Holdings: Cuts 10,000 jobs as bookings fall, shares drop ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.3% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 16.7% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 1.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 3.4% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 1.5% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 1.5% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 4.2% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 0.4% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 5.6% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 2.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks fall as crude futures plunge ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 2.9% BUZZ-Amazon could become an aggregator of health insurance to its sellers - Bernstein ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Coca-Cola: Hits nearly 3-wk low on forecast of quarterly earnings hit ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: down 3.1% BUZZ-Edwards Lifesciences: JPM says temporary procedure deferrals to continue, slashes PT ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Darden Restaurants prices upsized stock offering amid grapple with COVID-19 ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Laboratory Corp: Rises on emergency use authorization for COVID-19 home test ** Energous Corp WATT.O: up 207.7% BUZZ-Energous: Soars on FCC certification for new wireless charging transmitter ** Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Cara: Rises on positive results from late-stage trials in hemodialysis patients ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: down 6.1% BUZZ-Philip Morris: Falls on downbeat quarterly profit outlook due to coronavirus impact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.99%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.10%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.05%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.70%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.81%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.00%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.14%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.