BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energous Corp,Norwegian Cruise Line, Aclaris Therapeutics

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, building on their three-day rally as signs of more official stimulus supported hopes of an economic recovery, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases. .N

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.59% at 26,474. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.53% at 3,145.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.51% at 10,023. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cedar Realty Trust Inc <CDR.N>, up 30.3% ** Essex Prop Tr ESS.N, up 20.0% ** SilverBow Resources Inc SBOW.N, up 20.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Autozone Inc <AZO.N>, down 18.8% ** Corecivic Inc <CXW.N>, down 18.5% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 11.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Carver Bancorp Inc <CARV.O>, up 297.9% ** Lm Funding America Inc <LMFA.O>, up 204.7% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, up 139.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc <CEMI.O>, down 60.4% ** Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp <LGHL.O>, down 34.3% ** RBB Bancorp <RBB.O>, down 25.7% ** InnerWorkings INWK.O: up 50.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars as expenses fall, EBITDA rises ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops after extending voyage suspensions ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 1.0% premarket ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Citi Research raises PT on Mastercard, Visa as payments recovery starts ** Energous WATT.O: up 76.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on partnership to make wireless charging batteries ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops after co launches $1.3 bln stock offering ** AVEO Oncology AVEO.O: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $44.6 mln stock offering ** Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS.O: up 67.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment study

