BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Energous Corp, Schlumberger NV, IBM

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic collapse in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the spectre of a deep global recession in the coming months. .N

At 12:54 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.27% at 22,955. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.75% at 2,757.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.91% at 8,613. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd <TNP.N>, up 16.1% ** Teekay Corp <TK.N>, up 13.0% ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Oil States International Inc <OIS.N>, down 14.2% ** Sibanye-Stillwater Limited <SBSW.K>, down 13.2% ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.K>, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Energous Corp <WATT.O>, up 170.8% ** XpresSpa Group Inc <XSPA.O>, up 25.5% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, up 24.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCC.O>, down 26.3% ** Torchlight Energy Resources Inc <TRCH.O>, down 18.5% ** VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN <USLV.O>, down 17.4% ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd TNP.N: up 16.1% premarket ** Teekay Corp TK.N: up 13.0% premarket ** Nordic American Tanker Ltd NAT.N: up 9.2% premarket ** Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Tanker stocks rise as oil traders rush for storage amid supply glut ** International Business Corp IBM.N: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-IBM falls on 2020 forecast withdrawal due to coronavirus pandemic ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Hertz Global Holdings: Cuts 10,000 jobs as bookings fall, shares drop ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.7% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.8% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 4.4% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 3.8% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 5.4% premarket ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 4.4% premarket ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 5.2% premarket ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 4.5% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 4.9% premarket ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 3% premarket ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 5.2% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 5.3% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks down as U.S. crude prices turned negative BUZZ-Street View: Halliburton could emerge as structural winner ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Amazon could become an aggregator of health insurance to its sellers - Bernstein ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Coca-Cola: Rises on quarterly profit beat ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Edwards Lifesciences: JPM says temporary procedure deferrals to continue, slashes PT ** Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Darden Restaurants prices upsized stock offering amid grapple with COVID-19 ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Laboratory Corp: Rises on emergency use authorization for COVID-19 home test ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Travelers Cos: Falls as quarterly profit misses expectations ** Energous Corp WATT.O: up 170.8% premarket BUZZ-Energous: Soars on FCC certification for new wireless charging transmitter

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.