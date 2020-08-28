BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Hibbett Sports, Veeva Systems Inc

US Markets
The S&P 500 rallied for the seventh straight session on Friday, powered by tech stocks, prospects of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and hopes of a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.26% at 28,565.88. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.25% at 3,493.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.57% at 11,691.948. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 6.2% ** Hp Inc <HPQ.N>, up 5.7% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.OQ>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hologic Inc <HOLX.OQ>, down 2.9% ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.OQ>, down 2.6% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 14.3% ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd <HMY.N>, up 11% ** Venator Materials Plc <VNTR.N>, up 9.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics Inc <PLT.N>, down 16.5% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, down 8.4% ** Retractable Technologies Inc <RVP.N>, down 8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nortech Systems Inc <NSYS.O>, up 30.3% ** Nutanix Inc <NTNX.O>, up 29.1% ** Odonate Therapeutics Inc <ODT.O>, up 22.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Autoweb Inc <AUTO.O>, down 19.3% ** Sun Biopharma Inc <SNBP.O>, down 17.9% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 11.4% ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat, PT hikes ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Drug distributors more resilient to COVID-19 than expected - Baird ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.K: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises after qtrly results beat, RBC upgrades ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.3% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise on weak dollar, dovish Fed stance ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: up 51.0%

BUZZ-Surges after recapitalization plan gets approval ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Set to extend decline as Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test weighs ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on profit beat, PT raises ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains on plans to cut jobs, restructure ** PEDEVCO Corp PED.A: down 42.2%

BUZZ-Falls after trustee rejects takeover proposal for Sandridge Permian ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises as German unit set to resume operations in November ** Nutanix Inc NTNX.O: up 29.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on $750 mln investment from Bain, Q4 revenue beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Tesla's spectacular rally leaves Wall Street targets $820 behind ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on license agreement to develop COVID-19 therapy ** Panhandle Oil & Gas PHX.N: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Drops on $6.9 mln royalty deals, discounted stock offering ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PT after Q2 beat ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Gains after positive data on Menkes disease drug ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Up after positive data on viral infection, NASH treatment ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 as rivals' woes boost demand ** Veeva Systems Inc VEEV.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Record high as annual forecast enthuses Street The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.51%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.74%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.14%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.78%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.31%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.41%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.50%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

