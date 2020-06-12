BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-EMagin Corp, ONEOK Inc, Fuelcell Energy

Commodities
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock indexes were set to open sharply higher on Friday, a day after they saw the biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.85% at 25,630. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.76% at 3,063.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.29% at 9,741.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ>, up 43.7% ** Valaris Plc <VAL>, up 40.1% ** Noble Corporation <NE>, up 33.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Line Corp <LN>, down 20.6% ** Oneok Inc <OKE>, down 8.4% ** Hermitage Offshore Services <PSV>, down 7.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Yunhong CTI <CTIB.O>, up 326.4% ** KBS Fashion Group <KBSF.O>, up 120.5% ** China Natural Resources Inc <CHNR.O>, up 95.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Forum Merger II Corp <FMCIU.O>, down 29.3% ** Forum Merger II Equity Warrants <FMCIW.O>, down 28.8% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings <SHIPZ.O>, down 24.7% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains as J.P. Morgan raises PT ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies reinstates with "buy" on resilient business model ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-CS says co positioned for strategic long-term gains ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Up as RBC raises PT on FY20 profit estimates ** EMagin Corp EMAN.A: up 91.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars on $5.5 mln Department of Defense award ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Adobe remains well-positioned for long-term financial goals ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: down 8.4% premarket BUZZ-ONEOK down as co pays heavy price to raise equity ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: up 23.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as revenue doubles, driven by generation business ** Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-MKM says buy Take-Two ahead of GTA V's release on new PlayStation

